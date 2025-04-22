Harmonycares Joins New Alliance To Protect Access To High-Needs Focused Care For Medicare's Most Complex And Vulnerable Beneficiaries

The Complex Care Alliance unites ten High Needs ACO participants and supporting associations to advocate for high needs accountable care to continue beyond 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmonyCares , a leading value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs, today announced it has joined the Complex Care Alliance , a new group of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and supporting associations that will advocate for the extension of the High Needs ACO model beyond its current expiration date in 2026.

The High Needs Track of ACO REACH was designed to provide high-quality, proactive, team-based care to a highly specialized population of patients with complex needs. On average, beneficiaries cared for under the model have 12 chronic conditions, and nearly 70 percent are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. The High Needs Track has produced significant savings for the Medicare program and reduced unnecessary utilization of inpatient hospital services, emergency room services, and skilled nursing facilities.

HarmonyCares is the country's second-best-performing ACO REACH participant, having delivered $9.1 million in annual medical cost savings on roughly 700 aligned Medicare beneficiaries with complex illnesses in 2023, a net savings rate of 23%. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that 14 High Needs ACOs together saved about $143 million in 2023, a 13.3% net savings rate.

"We've seen firsthand how the High Needs Track of ACO REACH presents an opportunity to better coordinate care for patients with complex, polychronic needs," said Matt Chance, CEO, HarmonyCares. "We will actively work with the Complex Care Alliance to advocate for CMS to continue, strengthen, and expand the program so we may care for our sickest and most vulnerable patients most effectively."

The Complex Care Alliance's ten members are all participants in the High Needs Track of ACO REACH: Advanced Illness Partners, Bloom Healthcare, CareConnnect MD, Curana Health, Ennoble Care, Essen Health Care, HarmonyCares, Intrinsia Health, Provider Partners Connect Care, and Theoria Medical. Accountable for Health (A4H), the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (NAACOS), America's Physician Groups (APG), the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC), and the American Academy for Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) are Partner organizations that contributed to its development and actively support its work.

"CMS and the Innovation Center must take swift action to extend access to high-needs focused accountable care beyond 2026," said Mara McDermott, executive director, Accountable for Health. "Our members, including HarmonyCares, have proven that accountable care models deliver better care at reduced costs for this highly specialized population. We are proud to support them in launching the Complex Care Alliance to ensure vulnerable Medicare beneficiaries have access to high-quality, coordinated care."

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading national value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs. Headquartered out of Troy, Michigan, HarmonyCares operates home-based primary care practices in 14 states. HarmonyCares employs more than 200+ primary care providers to deliver patient-centered care under an integrated, team-based, physician-driven model. Visit to learn more.

