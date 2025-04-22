Hilco Real Estate Expands Receivership Bench With Industry Veterans Specializing In Student Housing & Multifamily Assets

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate (HRE) is pleased to announce the continued growth of its Receivership and Fiduciary Services team with the addition of two seasoned asset managers, April Priebe and Brittany Herringshaw. Together, they have over 35 years of combined experience in multifamily and student housing operations and distressed asset management, further strengthening HRE's position as a national leader in real estate solutions for complex and distressed assets.

Entering Q2 2025 with more than 110 active assignments-spanning 7.6 million square feet of office space and over 6,300 multifamily units-Hilco Real Estate continues to expand its network of specialized talent to meet growing demand across the country, reflecting the firm's commitment to deliver tailored strategies and hands-on execution to stabilize and reposition challenged real estate assets.

April Priebe has over two decades of real estate experience, including substantial work in receivership, asset resolution, brokerage and third-party management. She has played a pivotal role in the turnaround of more than 250 properties across 30+ states. April's leadership experience includes expanding student housing portfolios to bringing market rate and affordable housing assets to market-ready conditions, in addition to overseeing $45 million in capital improvements. She has past executive experience from Foresite Realty and possesses extensive knowledge in asset life cycle management, operational stabilization, and identifying value-add opportunities

Brittany Herringshaw has nearly 15 years of experience across 35+ states, primarily focused on multifamily and student housing. Known for her strategic insight into distressed assets, Brittany has directed successful property transitions and REO transactions in a variety of markets and product types. She has overseen over $35 million in capital expenditures and managed large-scale teams, with portfolios totaling more than 10,000 units. Through her past roles at Foresite, BH Management, and work in business development, Brittany has established herself as a vital force in the recovery and stabilization of distressed properties, thanks to her strong tactical and operational expertise.

"Brittany and April's impressive track records in multifamily and student housing align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients through specialized knowledge and a proactive approach," said Matthew Mason, senior vice president and leader of Hilco Real Estate's receivership practice. "Their insights and leadership will enhance our ability to drive outcomes across a growing portfolio of receivership assignments."

