Fannie Mae Announces Sale Of Non-Performing Loans

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today announced its latest sale of non-performing loans as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio, including the company's twenty-sixth Community Impact Pool (CIP).

The two larger pools include approximately 1,119 deeply delinquent loans totaling $198.6 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), and the CIP includes approximately 40 loans totaling $7.2 million in UPB. The CIP consists of loans geographically located in the Florida area. All pools are available for purchase by qualified bidders. This sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc.

Bids are due on the two larger pools by May 15, 2025, and on the CIP by May 27, 2025.

Terms of Fannie Mae's non-performing loan transactions require the buyer of the non-performing loans to offer loss mitigation options designed to be sustainable for borrowers. All buyers of non-performing loans are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of closing, including loan modifications. In addition, non-performing loan buyers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan, not secured by property which is vacant or condemned at the time of closing. In the event a foreclosure cannot be prevented, the owner of the loan must market the property to owner-occupants and non-profits before offering it to investors, similar to Fannie Mae's FirstLook® program.

Interested bidders are invited to register for future announcements, training and other information here . Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

Follow Fannie Mae

fanniemae

Fannie Mae Newsroom



Photo of Fannie Mae



Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED