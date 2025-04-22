Jeffrey Modell Foundation Inspires Change For World Primary Immunodeficiency Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Foundation's campaign theme, "In Every Voice, a Story. In Every Story, Hope. In Every Lesson, a Future." emphasizes the power of storytelling and community. The Foundation aims to unite the global PI community to empower patients, educate healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public, and drive meaningful, lasting impact for those affected by PI.

"World PI Week is not just about raising awareness-it's about amplifying the voices of those living with Primary Immunodeficiency, increasing global knowledge, and advocating for continued progress in diagnosis, treatment, and research. Visibility leads to action, and action changes lives," said Vanessa Tenembaum, Chief Executive Officer at the Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

Throughout World PI Week, the Foundation will be running a multi-platform social media campaign, sharing patient stories, providing valuable resources for families, and launching fundraising efforts to directly impact key programs. These initiatives aim to foster greater understanding of PI and encourage broader conversations beyond the immediate community, inspiring awareness, advocacy, and greater public engagement.

To learn more about World PI Week and how you can get involved, visit info4pi .

About the Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Fred and the late Vicki Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) in 1987, in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen, from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.

JMF is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening, and genetic sequencing. For more information visit or watch Do Something: The Jeffrey Modell Story online, available in seven languages.

