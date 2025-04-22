MRL Company Partners With Modular Power & Data To Deliver Power Distribution Solutions In Minnesota, Dakotas, And Western Wisconsin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MPD specializes in high-quality electrical assemblies, offering exceptional availability and competitive lead times. These power distribution solutions provide contractors, end users, and distributors with design flexibility and reliable options to meet project deadlines.

"As the demand for flexible, reliable, and scalable power distribution solutions continues to grow, we're thrilled to be representing Modular Power and Data. We're looking forward to working together to introduce MPD products to our markets and driving new opportunities for both our companies," said Chris Lee, President of MRL.

John Gunderson, founder of MPD, added: "MRL's long history as a highly regarded professional electrical sales organization across the north central region is valuable to us. Their expertise and long-standing customer relationships gives MPD inroads into important markets as we grow our manufacturing capacity and capabilities, and we are excited to partner with them."

About Modular Power & Data

Based in Dane and Cudahy, WI, Modular Power & Data is a leading manufacturer of power distribution equipment. With full vertical integration and a robust inventory of electrical components, MPD delivers switchboards and panelboards for data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial applications. Learn more at .

About MRL Company

Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, MRL has been a premier electrical manufacturer's representative since 1963, serving Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Wisconsin. Representing top brands, MRL Company provides innovative products and solutions across commercial and industrial sectors. Visit for more information.

Media Contact:

Ryan Prickette

920-450-2115

SOURCE Modular Power & Data