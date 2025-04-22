Statement From Javier Palomarez, President & CEO Of The USHBC, On The Passing Of His Holiness Pope Francis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , is offering his condolences and reflecting on the profound global impact of the Holy Father's leadership."As a Catholic, I join the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world and countless others of every faith in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His leadership transcended religious boundaries and touched the hearts of all who longed for peace, unity, and compassion in a divided world. As the head of the Vatican, a sovereign state, Pope Francis was not only a spiritual leader but also a global statesman whose words carried profound influence among world leaders and everyday people alike. His voice, marked by grace, humility, and a deep empathy for the vulnerable, shaped conversations on justice, human dignity, and global solidarity. Today, we honor the life of the Holy Father, lived in service to others, and we pray for comfort and healing as we mourn this extraordinary loss."To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

