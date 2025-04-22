Westport Weston Family YMCA Joins Five Days Of Action® To Protect Children From Sexual Abuse

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Westport Weston Family YMCA is proud to participate in Five Days of Action®, a national campaign to raise awareness and protect children from sexual abuse.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA is proud to participate in Five Days of Action, taking place April 21–25, 2025. This weeklong national campaign raises awareness and inspires adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse. With summer just around the corner-a time when children gather for camps, sports, and youth programs-the campaign serves as a timely reminder of the simple steps we can all take to help keep kids safe.Throughout the week, the WWFY will share resources with parents, caregivers, staff, and community members designed to educate and empower adults in recognizing, preventing, and responding to child abuse. This local effort is part of a broader movement that brings communities together to create safe environments where all children can live, learn, and play without fear.“At the Westport Weston Family YMCA, the safety and well-being of children is our top priority,” said Glen Hale, CEO of the Westport Weston Family YMCA.“All children deserve a safe and happy childhood, and it's our responsibility-as adults and as a community-to protect that right. By participating in the Five Days of Action, we aim to raise awareness and inspire real, lasting change.”The Y is committed to fostering safe, nurturing environments in every program, from youth sports and after-school care to summer camp and swim lessons. Staff and volunteers undergo rigorous training in child abuse prevention, and the Y maintains strong policies and procedures that uphold the highest safety standards.In 2024, the Westport Weston Family YMCA was awarded Praesidium Accreditation. This prestigious honor publicly demonstrates the WWFY's efforts to achieve the highest industry standards in abuse prevention through comprehensive staff screening, training, supervision practices, and overall risk management.The YMCA also partners with numerous organizations to raise awareness and educate the community on the importance of abuse prevention. Through training sessions, community resources, and parent education, the Y empowers adults to play an active role in keeping children safe. Their work is guided by a vision of a world where every child can grow up happy, healthy, and safe.Key child safety measures at the Westport Weston Family YMCA include:-Daily screenings of members and guests through the National Sex Offender Registry-Biannual state and county criminal record checks for all staff-Comprehensive background checks, interviews, and references for all hires and volunteers-Extensive ongoing training in child abuse prevention for staff and youth-facing roles-Visual health checks for children entering programs-Zero-tolerance policy for alcohol, drugs, or tobacco around children-Ongoing community advocacy for child safety and awarenessWhen we all take action, abuse is preventable. To learn more about the YMCA's child protection policies, available resources, or how to get involved during Five Days of Action, please visit: westporty/5daysAbout Westport Weston Family YMCAThe Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven non-profit organization whose 100-year history is steeped in dedication and compassion for those we serve and beyond. We come together from every walk of life to strengthen our community in the name of healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. Together, for a better us. Learn more at westporty .

Haley Behm

Westport Weston Family YMCA

...

