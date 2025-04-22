Amazon #1 Best Seller Derrick Chevalier Reveals Breakthrough Negotiation Strategies With CNSUFTM Framework

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xraised, a innovative interview platform, recently featured a powerful conversation with renowned negotiation strategist Derrick Chevalier, founder of H-C Negotiation Training & Consulting. The interview spotlights Chevalier's revolutionary Comprehensive Negotiating Strategies Universal Framework (CNSUFTM) and his best-selling book, EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED: Negotiation for the 21st Century -an Amazon #1 Best Seller redefining how individuals navigate complex personal and professional negotiations in a volatile world.

In his exclusive feature on Xraised's platform, Chevalier shares why strategic negotiation training is no longer a niche skill but a universal necessity. His CNSUFTM methodology is already transforming negotiation results across industries-and helping individuals confidently engage in uncertain global environments.

A #1 Amazon Best Seller That Resonates Worldwide

With EVOLVE OR BE SLAUGHTERED topping Amazon charts, Chevalier's message is clear: traditional negotiation tactics are outdated. The book has become a go-to resource for executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers seeking to improve how they handle pressure, influence outcomes, and drive decision-making in both high-stakes boardrooms and personal interactions.



Building Negotiation Mastery in a World of Uncertainty

Whether it's economic disruption, political instability, or shifting social dynamics, Chevalier emphasizes that today's professionals need agile negotiation skills to lead effectively. The CNSUFTM framework is built to help people:

.Anticipate shifting dynamics

.Engage high-level decision-makers

.Build rapport and influence in multicultural environments

.Apply strategic clarity to daily and long-term interactions

“CNSUFTM is about empowering people to handle anything-from million-dollar deals to personal relationship challenges,” says Chevalier.“We are living in a world that demands more strategic communication than ever before.”



Unlocking the Power of Strategic Negotiation

The interview on Xraised highlights the practical applications of CNSUFTM across industries-from corporate negotiations to leadership development and even conflict resolution in everyday life. Chevalier's framework is especially timely as global volatility reshapes how we communicate, collaborate, and compete.

His company, H-C Negotiation Training & Consulting, provides targeted training for organizations and individuals, offering custom workshops, executive keynotes, and consulting programs that help clients master negotiation under pressure.



About H-C Negotiation Training & Consulting

Founded by Derrick Chevalier, H-C Negotiation Training & Consulting is a global leader in dynamic negotiation strategy. Powered by the CNSUFTM framework, H-C provides high-impact learning experiences that equip teams and individuals to drive results through clarity, empathy, and strategic influence.



About Xraised

Xraised ( ) curates exclusive interviews and expert insights that help professionals evolve, adapt, and thrive. With high-value features across leadership, innovation, and communication, Xraised empowers individuals to excel in a complex world.

