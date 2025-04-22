Delhi Govt Plans CCTV Cameras, Libraries In SC, OBC Settlements

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Installation of CCTV cameras for security, street lighting, and construction of community centres and libraries are part of plans chalked out by the Delhi government on Tuesday for improvements in SC/ST/OBC settlements, an official said.

Minister of Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh said,“The Government is committed to the empowerment of marginalised sections of society. Providing a better standard of living to the residents of such settlements is its top priority.”

Singh directed departmental officials to implement all schemes related to the welfare of SC/ST/OBC communities promptly and ensure that the benefits reach the genuine and needy beneficiaries.

During a meeting chaired by the Minister, officials highlighted the lack of basic facilities in these settlements and detailed proposals for the residents' holistic development.

The Minister directed officials that improvement works in SC/ST/OBC settlements should be carried out on a priority, based on requests from local legislators, residents, or their representative organisations.

The proposed plans include construction and repair of public community bathhouses and toilets, paving or repairing unpaved streets, and laying cement-concrete flooring for access roads.

In addition, public parks will be developed in these settlements, with arrangements for seating benches. Plans have also been made for constructing sports complexes for youth and children to provide them with sports and health-related facilities, said an official.

To strengthen the security infrastructure in the settlements, CCTV cameras will be installed to enhance the safety of SC/ST/OBC communities, he said.

Additionally, the construction of community libraries is proposed to promote the spread of knowledge and education. This initiative is expected to bring a positive and substantial change in the lives of SC/ST/OBC communities, he said.

The Minister instructed that all these schemes should be implemented swiftly for deserving individuals.

He also reiterated that the Delhi Government is fully committed to the empowerment of marginalised sections of society.