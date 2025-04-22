Raghav Chadha Reaches Shimla To Spend Time With Wife Parineeti Chopra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Politician Raghav Chadha has arrived in Shimla to spend some much-needed quality time with his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in the scenic hill station.

As Parineeti focuses on her work, Raghav's visit provides the couple with a chance to relax and enjoy each other's company in the peaceful ambiance of Shimla. On Tuesday, Raghav took to his Instagram handle and shared photos from his visit to Jakhu Mandir, located atop Shimla's highest peak.

For the caption, the AAP leader wrote,“Jai Bajrang Bali At the sacred Jakhu Mandir, nestled atop Shimla's highest peak, a place steeped in divine legend. It is believed that Lord Hanuman ji took a brief halt here during his journey to fetch the Sanjeevani herb, and met Sadhu Yakhu Rishi ji meditating in the forest. Hanuman ji left behind his divine footprints here, and in their reverence, the temple was built centuries ago.”

In the photos, he is seen posing amidst the Lord Hanuman idol, performing aarti, and bowing his head in prayer. Although Parineeti doesn't feature in the photos shared by Raghav, she is in Shimla for the shoot of her upcoming project. The actress has been actively sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from her shoot on social media, giving fans a peek into her work life amidst the scenic beauty of Shimla.

Despite being busy with her professional commitments, it's clear that Raghav and Parineeti are making the most of their time together in the hill station.

On April 21, Parineeti delighted fans with her sweet reaction after her husband, Raghav Chadha, was greeted with loud chants of "jiju" during a recent IPL match.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav were in a relationship for some time before celebrating their love with a lavish destination wedding in September 2023. The couple often wins hearts with their endearing public displays of affection. Recently, Raghav joined in on a viral trend by recreating one of Parineeti's iconic lines from her movie“Hasee Toh Phasee,” which had taken social media by storm.

“Everyone's vibing. I had FOMO," Raghav Chadha wrote in the caption alongside a series of their joyful pictures, creating a beautiful juxtaposition of their happiest moments.