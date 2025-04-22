IPL 2025: We Lost 5 In A Row And Won Title, Says Kasi Viswanathan As He Backs CSK For A Comeback

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has acknowledged the deep sense of disappointment and frustration among the franchise's loyal fanbase following a string of poor performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. However, the senior official expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back, drawing parallels to CSK's famous turnaround in 2010 when the team recovered from a mid-season slump to lift their maiden IPL title.

CSK currently sit at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, having lost six of their first eight matches. Their latest defeat - a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of the Mumbai Indians - has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

After posting 176 in the first innings, CSK's bowling unit failed to make any impact, as Rohit Sharma (76 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) helped Mumbai chase down the target in just 15.4 overs, worsening CSK's already dismal net run rate.

Addressing the current situation, Viswanathan said during an event in Chennai,“All of you will be a little bit disappointed with the performance of CSK this year. Of course, it's bound to happen. We have had this earlier also. We know that we are not playing good cricket as of now. But we hope that in the coming matches, we should be able to do better."

Reiterating his belief in the squad's potential, the CSK CEO added,“We have got someone of the calibre of Shivam Dube here. He has been doing so well over the years. And with someone like Thala being at the helm, it's only a question of time before we come back.”

Viswanathan also invoked memories of IPL 2010 - a season where CSK had managed just two wins in their first seven matches, only to rally and win the title.

“Of course, we remember the year 2010. We lost five games in a row and went on to win the cup. That was the first year we won the title. I am sure the boys are committed. The team is committed. I am sure we will come up with better performances in the upcoming matches,” he added.

Despite the optimism, CSK's current form paints a grim picture. They have lacked cohesion with both bat and ball. Injuries to key players - especially captain Ruturaj Gaikwad - have further hampered their balance, forcing M.S. Dhoni back into the leadership role. While Dhoni and Shivam Dube have shown flashes of brilliance, the rest of the lineup has failed to fire consistently.

The bowling department has been equally erratic, and the team management has struggled to identify a reliable combination even after eight games. Personnel changes in the top order have not yielded the desired results either.

CSK's next challenge will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 at their home ground in Chennai.