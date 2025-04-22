PROACTIVE Real Estate Announces Kevin Woody As Chief Operating Officer

During his leadership tenure within his own brokerage, the firm grew from start-up to a top ten firm in their market over a six-year period, averaging 35% growth each year. Kevin's most recent office closed over $500 million in transaction volume as the leading office in the market they serve, assisting with over 900 client transactions in 2024.

In his new role as COO, Mr. Woody will be responsible for supporting PROACTIVE Real Estate's Hyperlocal® Brokers, overseeing the opening of the firm's new office on Oak Island, and developing strategies for expansion throughout Brunswick County. His experiences will contribute to the firm's growth and development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Woody to PROACTIVE Real Estate ," said Jabin Norris, President of The PROACTIVE Companies. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in achieving our growth objectives and providing exceptional service to our high Per Person Productivity Sales Team."

Mr. Woody expressed his enthusiasm for joining PROACTIVE Real Estate, stating, "It is an honor to work with Jabin in establishing the brokerage on Oak Island. I am excited to be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking company. We look forward to working with the talented Team at PROACTIVE Real Estate to support our Brokers, expand our services in Brunswick County, and deliver outstanding results for our community."

Kate Reisinger, Chief Operating Officer, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® commented on the Firm's growth: "PROACTIVE Real Estate continues to set a standard for innovation and growth in their market. Their commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering a strong brokerage culture aligns with the values we champion at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. We commend their continued success and look forward to seeing their impact expand even further."

About PROACTIVE Real Estate

PROACTIVE Real Estate is a market leading firm in Brunswick County, the fastest growing county in North Carolina, with a Per Person Productivity of 17. Backed by a service guarantee, the firm delivers Hyperlocal® knowledge and experience to the public for sales, vacations , mortgage and relocation . The company proudly holds memberships with Leading Real Estate Companies of The World® and Luxury Portfolio International® .

SOURCE PROACTIVE Real Estate LLC