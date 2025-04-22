EY US Unveils Alfonso Montiel Of Silverstone Health As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Award Finalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An independent panel of judges selected Alfonso Montiel, a two-time Entrepreneur Of The Year2025 Southwest Award finalist, among the CEOs and founders representing 42 companies for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

SilverStone cares for over 2,000 patients daily and is the only integrated post-acute care-at-home provider in the US.

Post thi

After a year volunteering at the bedside of the chronically ill, Alfonso Montiel founded SilverStone Health in 2020-not just to build a company, but to fix a broken corner of healthcare. What began as a mission to serve the often-forgotten has become the nation's only fully integrated, physician-led care-at-home provider, serving thousands daily. From Home Health and Hospice to Palliative Care and Specialty Medicine, SilverStone delivers care with dignity, precision, and heart. Powered by LORENZA-its proprietary platform combining data, design, and clinical insight-patient transitions have surged from 2% to 18%, with a target of 30%. The result: seamless continuity, improved outcomes, and recurring revenue in a $473B post-acute market growing 6% annually.

"This isn't just a company-it's a calling," said Montiel. "We set out to bend the arc of healthcare toward doing the right thing for every home-bound patient, every single time. Today, we're proving it-and we're just getting started."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 21st during a special celebration in Dallas and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA and SAP. In the Southwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors BGSF and Haynes and Boone and Silver sponsors Big Picture, EOS Worldwide, Pierpont Communications and The Slate.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.

Marcia Cromer

Company: SilverStone Health

Tel: 214.954.7285

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SilverStone Health