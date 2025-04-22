Navigating Entrepreneurial Success - Leadership & Marketing Podcast With Tony Durso

With humble beginnings, Stroum started his business with $300 from a spare bedroom at his parents' home in Newtonville, Massachusetts back in 1976 and exemplifies the creativity, courage, passion, and resilience necessary to build a lasting enterprise. In his book, "Success and Self-Discovery," Stroum offers invaluable lessons and practical advice for personal and professional growth that will help any aspiring entrepreneur or corporate team member.

According to a Writer's Digest Review, "This book places itself well in a specific niche for those of the entrepreneurial spirit and mindset. The lessons Stroum shares from his life and his business processes will be relatable and valuable to folks with a similar mind frame and who are looking to create their own opportunities. He tells these experiences well and thoroughly."

A disabled veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, Stroum graduated from Northeastern University, served as a Small Business Advisor to the Governor of Massachusetts, and resides with his wife and dog in Framingham, MA.

