EVER Skincare Unveils Bold Rebrand, Celebrating Women's Journey Through Hormonal Skin Changes

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVER Skincare, a beloved leader in clean skincare solutions, today announced a comprehensive rebrand that honors women's evolving beauty needs as their hormones change. The refreshed identity reflects EVER's commitment to supporting women through their 30s and beyond with clinically-proven skincare that celebrates aging as an asset.

Unlike traditional "anti-aging" brands, EVER's products are formulated specifically for women's unique skincare needs as their hormones change over time. As estrogen levels decline, skin elasticity, moisture, and brightness decrease. EVER's patented LSR10® formula, combined with megadoses of clinically tested active ingredients and botanicals, delivers visible results and counteracts these natural changes.

"We believe aging should be celebrated and women should feel supported to look and feel their best at any age," said Jessica Norman, GM of EVER Skincare. "If anyone is to disrupt the 'anti-aging' industry, it's a group of women on a mission to empower others. We're proud to be the first to develop a product line specifically for this often-overlooked group."

The rebrand includes a refreshed visual identity and reformulations throughout the product line, maintaining the efficacy women love with even cleaner standards. EVER's commitment to sustainability shines through its new packaging, featuring glass components, post-consumer recycled materials, and sugar-cane derived materials throughout the line. These upgrades position EVER to offer refillable canisters for several key products, encouraging customers to preserve packaging and decrease dependency on single-use containers.

Additionally, EVER's enhanced website delivers a premium retail experience, providing detailed product descriptions and guidance on incorporating products into daily skincare routines.

About EVER Skincare

Founded in 2015, EVER Skincare is on a mission to revolutionize the way women feel about aging, empowering them to feel confident in their changing skin by offering clean, clinically-proven solutions that address the hormonal skin changes they experience as they age.

