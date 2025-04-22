Ziebart Builds Early 2025 Success With Strong Q1 Growth, Expanding In Key U.S. And International Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Ziebart's first store incomes at the hands of local entrepreneur Mohammed Giravi, who is targeting Bluffdale for the development of his location. Out East, longtime franchise owner Paul Shur is relocating his Ziebart business from Texas to, while also acquiring two existing Ziebart stores in the state – one in Scranton and one in Quakertown – leveraging his experience to strengthen the brand's presence in the region.

His investment comes at a prime time. The International Franchise Association (IFA) recently released its annual Franchising Economic Outlook , projecting that Pennsylvania will add 948 new franchise businesses in 2025, making it the 6th fastest-growing state for franchise development in the nation this year.

Further building on 2024's momentum, additional franchise developments include:



Canonsburg, PA: Nick Lambie and his brother, Mark, have signed a lease at 2599 Washington Rd. for their second Ziebart location. Paducah, KY: Franchising group Hygia Automotive LLC has secured a lease at 3525 Park Avenue for their Ziebart store.

"Our continued franchise growth demonstrates the increasing demand for Ziebart's premium vehicle protection services," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart . "Expanding in Utah, strengthening our footprint in Pennsylvania, and seeing franchisees move forward with their new locations reinforces the strength of our business model."

International Growth and Expansion

Beyond domestic expansion, Ziebart is accelerating international growth with the renewal of its 60-year-old master franchise license with Uniban Canada , maintaining its strong market presence with 91 stores across the country. The company is also entering Mexico with a new master franchise license agreement for its first 10 locations in the country while also expanding into approximately 40 car dealerships, solidifying the brand's position as a global leader in automotive appearance and protection.

Achievements and Accolades

Ziebart's success continues to be recognized within the franchise and business communities. Recent accolades include:



2025 Top Franchise by the Franchise Business Review

#180 and 10+ Club for 16 consecutive years in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 #71 Small Michigan Top Workplaces by Detroit Free Press

For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit . To find a Ziebart near you, visit .

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .

