Cécred, The Official Beauty Brand Of The COWBOY CARTER TOUR, Launches Nationwide 'Cécred Roadshow' Pop-Up Tour

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This marks Cécred's first multi-city pop-up tour, and is a continuation of the commitment to IRL experiences. The brand's first pop-up last fall took place in NYC-the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops Newsstand-and drew thousands of fans to SoHo, where the queue wrapped around city blocks. Stopping at U.S. COWBOY CARTER TOUR stadiums, the Cécred Roadshow is poised to celebrate and inspire all hair types and textures through interactive elements that bring the brand to life and serves as a key in-person consumer touchpoint. Cécred's custom trailers combine interactive displays, product immersion, and a striking Cécred salon stage, wrapped in the brand's signature chrome aesthetic.

Cécred Roadshow's highlights will include:



Step Into the World of Cécred – The chrome-wrapped trailer offers a sensory walk-through experience that brings the brand's vision to life. With dynamic visuals, interactive displays, and expert guidance, visitors will have the opportunity to experience Cécred like never before.

Stage-Worthy Snapshot – Guests can commemorate the experience with the iconic Cécred Fan Cam. Create a signature Beyoncé hair fan moment or pose with Cécred's larger-than-life bottles. Every corner is a celebration of Cécred. Exclusive Cécred Gifts – Don't miss the chance to snag exclusive, limited-edition swag and samples, available only at the Cécred Roadshow.

The Cécred Roadshow Pop-Up Tour will roll out in seven cities over the coming months, formally kicking off in Inglewood at the SoFi Stadium on April 28th, with stops at all U.S. COWBOY CARTER TOUR stadium locations every night, including Chicago, NYC/New Jersey, Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas.

The mobile popup will also visit select Ulta Beauty locations, in Los Angeles (May), Chicago (May), Houston (June), and Atlanta (July) while in town for the Tour. Guests can immerse themselves in the trailer and redeem exclusive free gifts with Cécred purchases made in-store.

Please visit cecred for a full list of Cécred Roadshow tour stops, with specific store locations to come.

Cécred delivers transformational haircare for all, blending patent-pending technology with ancient wisdom to empower your haircare journey. Rooted in global rituals, Cécred celebrates all hair types and textures, and honors the deep connection to hair we share across generations. With science-backed formulas designed to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and boost shine, Cécred is a leader in healthy hair. For more information, visit .

