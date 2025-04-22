Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Launches Regulation D Offering To Advance Novel Oral Muscle Disease Therapy

Saving Lives by Restoring Muscles

Proceeds to support IND preparation and first-in-human studies targeting muscle-wasting diseases

- David Craig, PharmD, CEO of Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics , a privately held biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for muscle-wasting diseases, today announced the initiation of a Regulation D (Rule 506(c)) private placement offering to accredited investors.Proceeds from the offering will fund IND-enabling studies and manufacturing activities for Sarcomatrix's lead oral small molecule therapy, aimed at treating conditions such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), sarcopenia, and cachexia. The company's approach targets the underlying mechanisms of muscle degeneration, with the goal of delivering a mutation-agnostic treatment that preserves and restore muscle function across diverse patient populations.“Our mission is to address the unmet need for accessible therapies that slow or prevent muscle loss across a broad range of conditions,” said David Craig, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics.“This offering allows us to engage mission-driven investors as we advance our lead program toward first-in-human studies.”Sarcomatrix's platform is designed to offer a differentiated, oral treatment option for patients living with progressive muscle-wasting diseases. Unlike gene therapies or other mutation-specific interventions, Sarcomatrix's approach is intended to work across genetic subtypes and disease stages-providing a scalable solution for patients who currently have limited options.The company is targeting a $5 million raise, with an initial $750,000 sought by third quarter of 2025 to support key development milestones, including preparation for Investigational New Drug (IND) submission.The securities offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.Accredited investors interested in learning more about the offering may contact:

David Craig, PharmD, CEO and President

Sarcomatrix, Inc.

