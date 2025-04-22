Boise Fashion Week 2025 Sets Fashion Into Locomotion At The Iconic Boise Train Depot, June 57, 2025

City of Boise Statement

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All aboard for the most anticipated style event in the Northwest: Boise Fashion Week (BFW) returns June 5–7, 2025, transforming the landmark Boise Train Depot into a hub of high fashion, innovation, and community connection. With this year's theme-“Setting Fashion into Locomotion”-BFW promises to be a bold journey that celebrates both the momentum of Boise's creative economy and the forward-thinking spirit of today's fashion industry.

Tickets are on sale now at BoiseFashionWeek, with a range of options from general admission to VIP experiences.

This year's theme draws inspiration from the depot itself, a symbol of movement, evolution, and timeless architecture-mirroring the pulse of an industry on the rise in Idaho. With the stunning backdrop of the Boise skyline, the Train Depot will once again become a multi-sensory runway experience merging design, music, and culture over three unforgettable nights.

Backed by the City of Boise and Major Sponsors

BFW 2025 is proudly sponsored by the City of Boise, underscoring a shared commitment to economic development and workforce advancement. As Boise continues to grow as a creative and entrepreneurial hotspot, fashion is playing a key role in diversifying the city's economy and expanding job opportunities in design, media, production, and more.

“Boise Fashion Week is not just an event-it's an investment in the city's creative capital,” said Erica Becker, Executive Producer“This is a platform that encourages entrepreneurship, nurtures talent, and provides real pathways for workforce development in a rapidly growing sector.”

Additional sponsors helping drive the event include Voxn Clothing , Delta Air Lines, White Claw, Paul Mitchell Schools, TitleOne, Face Foundrie, and Visit Boise-each playing a key role in bringing fashion, beauty, travel, and community together under one unforgettable experience.

Design, Diversity & Innovation on the Runway

Boise Fashion Week will have 15 showcases which will include the works of various designers over the course of three days, with collections ranging from streetwear and avant-garde couture to upcycled fashion and gender-fluid design. Confirmed participants include regional favorites, students, rising national names, and debut talent from across the nation!

Each evening offers a new theme, new talent, and fresh inspiration, with runway shows, live music, and immersive visual art rounding out the experience.



Highlights include:

Live runway shows featuring emerging and established designers

A pop-up marketplace featuring apparel, accessories, and sustainable fashion from indie brands

Afterparties and late-night networking events



Fashion as Economic Engine

In alignment with the City of Boise's sponsorship, BFW aims to build Fashion Futures Career Forum for Student Day, a daytime event focused on workforce development and career exploration within fashion, design, and creative industries. This forum will include:

Expert-led panels on careers in fashion technology, digital content, sustainable design, and entrepreneurship

Industry networking sessions with designers, business leaders, and educators

Internship opportunities and training pathways for high school and college students

Special breakout workshops for stylists, models, content creators, and production professionals



“Boise Fashion Week is about more than what's trending-it's about what's next,” said Erica Becker.“We're setting fashion into motion as an economic driver, a cultural connector, and a catalyst for opportunity.”

A Destination Event in the Making

As Boise continues to make its mark on the national map, events like BFW help showcase the city's vibrant culture and creative pulse. In partnership with Visit Boise, the event will grow to welcome visitors from across the region and beyond, with the goal of offering travel packages, hotel discounts, and curated itineraries that highlight the best of the city's food, art, and outdoor experiences.

Join the Movement

Boise Fashion Week invites everyone-fashion lovers, creatives, entrepreneurs, and curious minds-to be part of a growing movement that fuses style with purpose. Whether you're attending to network, supporting local designers, discovering emerging trends, or just experiencing something truly unique, BFW 2025 promises a ride you won't want to miss.

Boise Fashion Week 2025: Where fashion finds its forward motion-and the whole city is on board.

