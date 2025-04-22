Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville Renews Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Continues Enhancing Services For All

Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville recertifies as a Certified Autism CenterTM, continuing its ongoing partnership with IBCCES since 2020

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) continues its partnership with Carolina Therapy Connection (CTC) Greenville by renewing the practice's Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation. CTC became the first CAC in Greenville when it was originally certified in 2020. To renew their designation, staff completed updated training to enhance their understanding of up-to-date practices, skills, and resources to best support every individual who visits CTC, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Renewing our IBCCES Certified Autism CenterTM certification reaffirms our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of care for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families. This certification is not just an achievement-it represents our dedication to ongoing education, innovation, and evidence-based practices in autism therapy,” says Cindy Taylor, founder of Carolina Therapy Connection.

“For our community, this renewal solidifies our role as a trusted partner in care for people with autism. We remain committed to breaking down barriers, promoting inclusion, and offering specialized resources that empower individuals with ASD to reach their fullest potential,” Taylor continues.“At Carolina Therapy Connection, we are not just providing therapy-we are changing lives and building brighter futures for the children and families we serve.”

“As a mom of a child with autism, finding the right help can be hard, but Carolina Therapy Connection has made a big difference in our lives. Being a Certified Autism CenterTM, they know exactly how to help children with autism, and that has made a huge impact on our child,” says a parent of a CTC client.“From the moment we walked in, we felt welcome and supported. The staff is kind, understanding, and always makes sure our child feels comfortable. The therapists create plans that are just right for our child's needs, and they work hard to help our child grow and learn.”

“IBCCES is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville and recertify them as a Certified Autism CenterTM,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We look forward to seeing the continued impact this training and certification will have on every individual that visits.”

CTC Greenville offers a wide range of pediatric and mental wellness services to support individuals across all ages, including occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, feeding therapy, educational services, and mental wellness services.

Since becoming a CAC, the practice has implemented several new programs and initiatives to enhance the services they provide:

● Galileo Vibration Plate Therapy – This cutting-edge therapy uses whole-body vibration to improve muscle activation, strength, balance, and coordination. It is particularly beneficial for children with motor delays, neurological disorders, and sensory processing challenges.

● Pediatric Intensive Therapy – A structured, short-term program designed for children who need a more concentrated approach to therapy. This program allows children to receive multiple therapy sessions per week, focusing on rapid progress in areas such as motor skills, strength, coordination, and sensory integration.

● Interactive Metronome Therapy – A research-based training program that improves timing, rhythm, coordination, attention, and cognitive processing. It is especially beneficial for children with ADHD, autism, sensory processing challenges, and motor planning difficulties.

● Private School for Kindergarten – CTC is now a state-approved private school for pre-k and kindergarten in North Carolina, offering a supportive and individualized learning environment tailored to each child's developmental and educational needs.

● Play Therapy – Now offered as a core component of our mental wellness services, play therapy provides children with a safe, developmentally appropriate way to express emotions, build social skills, and develop healthy coping strategies.

● Parent Support Groups – CTC understands the challenges of parenting a child with additional support needs, so they offer support groups to help families connect, share experiences, and learn from professionals in a compassionate, understanding environment.

● Sensory Gym – The Greenville sensory gym remains the largest in Eastern North Carolina, ensuring children can access an engaging, therapeutic environment.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Carolina Therapy Connection Greenville is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App , which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities with real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM requirements.



About Carolina Therapy Connection

Carolina Therapy Connection is a private pediatric practice serving children, teens, and adults across Eastern North Carolina since 2010. As a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC), we have expanded our services to better support individuals with diverse needs through specialized programs and innovative therapies. Our specialized team consists of occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, educational specialists, and mental wellness

professionals. Our collaborative approach allows us to combine expertise and creativity to meet the unique needs of each individual we serve.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

