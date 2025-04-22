Veterinary Poc Hematology Diagnostics Market To Reach $1.7 Bn By 2027 In The Short Run And $2.3 Bn By 2030 Globally, At 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics enable rapid and accurate blood analysis in clinical and field settings, facilitating timely decision-making for animal health management. Veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics involve compact and automated analyzers capable of measuring key blood parameters such as red blood cell count, white blood cell count, hemoglobin levels, and platelet count. Rise in prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rise in pet population, and increase in awareness of preventive animal healthcare are driving demand for PoC hematology devices. WILMINGTON, Del. , April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Veterinary PoC Hematology Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2030", valued at $1.3 billion in 2024, is poised for significant growth. With projected CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.25 billion by the end of 2030 . The veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics market is driven by rise in pet population, growing adoption of pet insurance, and growing live stock population. Request Sample of the Report on Global Veterinary Poc Hematology Diagnostics Market 2030 - Market Introduction Veterinary point-of-care (PoC) hematology diagnostics provide rapid and accurate blood analysis for animals, enabling veterinarians to diagnose conditions such as anemia, infections, and immune disorders at the site of care. These diagnostics typically include portable analyzers that perform complete blood counts (CBCs) and differential leukocyte counts, offering real-time insights for immediate clinical decisions. The market for veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics is driven by rise in pet population, increase in awareness of animal health, and rise in demand for rapid diagnostic solutions in veterinary clinics. In addition, technological advancements, such as improved microfluidic technology and AI-driven analysis, enhance the accuracy and efficiency of these diagnostic tools. Report Overview: The veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, animal type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into instruments and consumables. The instruments segment is further divided into hematology analyzers, blood gas and electrolyte analyzers, coagulation analyzers, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into blood disorders, metabolic disorders, and other conditions. On the basis of animal type, the market is divided into livestock animals, companion animals, and others. The livestock animals segment is further classified into cattle, swine, poultry, and others. The companion animals segment is further divided into dogs, horse, cats, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, research laboratories, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

By product type, the consumables segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024. However, the instruments segment is expected to register highest CAGR in forecast period.

By application, the blood disorders segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024. However, metabolic disorders segment is expected to register highest CAGR in forecast period.

By animal type, the livestock animals segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024. However, the companion animals segment is expected to register highest CAGR in forecast period.

By end user, the veterinary clinics segment dominated the market in 2024, However, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to register highest CAGR in forecast period. By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2030 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2023 $1.32 Billion CAGR 9.3 % No. of Pages in Report 473 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Animal Type, End User, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). Drivers Rise in Pet Ownership Increase in Zoonotic Diseases Increase in Demand for Rapid and On-Site Testing

Rise in Livestock Farming and Animal Husbandry Opportunities Rise in Adoption of Pet Insurance Technological Advancements Restraint High Cost of PoC Hematology Analyzers

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in adoption of companion animals and rise in awareness about their health and well-being. According to a 2022 article by European Pet Food Industry, around 46% of European household owns companion animals. Pet ownership has surged globally, with many individuals considering pets as family members, leading to increased spending on veterinary care. In addition, demand for livestock health monitoring has intensified due to rise in consumption of animal-derived products and the need to maintain herd productivity. This has resulted in a higher emphasis on early disease detection and routine blood analysis, driving the adoption of point-of-care hematology diagnostics.

The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has also played a crucial role in market expansion. With infectious diseases such as rabies, leptospirosis, and avian influenza posing significant threats to both animals and humans, veterinarians require rapid and reliable diagnostic tools to facilitate timely intervention. Point-of-care hematology analyzers provide immediate results, allowing for prompt decision-making and treatment initiation, thereby improving clinical outcomes. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic technology have led to the development of portable, automated, and user-friendly hematology analyzers that enhance efficiency and accuracy in veterinary settings.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The major restraints in the Veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics market are high cost of advanced diagnostic devices, limited awareness in developing regions, and challenges related to accuracy and standardization. Many veterinary PoC hematology analyzers are expensive, making them less accessible for small and mid-sized veterinary clinics, particularly in low-income regions. The initial investment, along with maintenance and calibration costs, poses a financial challenge for veterinarians, limiting widespread adoption.

In addition, limited awareness and inadequate veterinary healthcare infrastructure in developing countries restricts the market growth. Many veterinary practitioners in rural areas still rely on conventional diagnostic methods due to lack of access to modern PoC hematology analyzers.

Regional Insights

In North America, the growth of the veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics market is primarily driven by rise in pet adoption rate, increase in expenditure on pet healthcare, and presence of well-established veterinary diagnostics companies. The growing awareness of preventive animal healthcare among pet owners and livestock farmers further supports market expansion. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as portable analyzers and AI-powered diagnostic tools, enhance the accuracy and efficiency of hematology tests at the point of care. Favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives promoting animal health further contribute to the market growth.

In Europe, stringent animal health regulations, increasing demand for livestock disease management, and the presence of advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure are key drivers of the veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics market. The rising pet population, coupled with increasing veterinary expenditure, fuels the demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Moreover, growing concerns regarding zoonotic diseases have led to higher adoption of point-of-care diagnostic tools in veterinary practices. Supportive government policies and funding for research in veterinary diagnostics also play a crucial role in market expansion.

In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, and increase in pet ownership are significant factors boosting the market for veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics. The growing livestock industry and the need for efficient disease management drive demand for portable and easy-to-use diagnostic tools. Additionally, increasing awareness about animal health, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India, encourages the adoption of PoC diagnostics in veterinary clinics and farms. The presence of local players investing in cost-effective diagnostic solutions further accelerates market growth in the region.

Key Players:

Product launches and agreement are the most prominent activities among the companies in the veterinary PoC hematology diagnostics market. Companies such as Volition, and Zoetis Services LLC have been actively introducing new testing products and expanding their product offerings. For instance, in November 2023, Volition announced that it has joined forces with Veterinary Pathology Group (VPG) to launch the Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test to veterinary practicesin the UK and Ireland.

The major players in the at home gene testing industry include Volition, Virbac, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, Zhejiang Pushkang Biotechnology Co., LtD., Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd, Antech Diagnostics, Inc, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, Zoetis Services LLC, and Bionote USA Inc.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors



In April 2024, Volition announced that its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test is now available in clinics to veterinarians across the U.S and Europe through Antech, a leading veterinary diagnostics company.

In March 2024, Volition announced supply agreement with Fujifilm Vet Systems Co. Ltd., a leading veterinary diagnostic laboratory service, to launch the Nu. Vet Cancer Test to veterinarians in Japan. In December 2024, Zoetis Services LLC announced the launch of its new screenless point-of-care hematology analyzer, Vetscan OptiCell. It is the first cartridge-based, artificial intelligence (AI) powered diagnostic tool for veterinary hematology, providing complete blood count (CBC) analysis for accurate insights in minutes.

Explore More Healthcare Reports

