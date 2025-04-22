Ideas Announces Spotlight, Delivering A New Edge In Demand Generation For Hotel Marketing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a time of uncertainty, rising marketing expenses, and increasing operational costs, hotel marketers are challenged to act quickly to translate every dollar spent into measurable revenue growth. Spotlight brings IDeaS' unmatched forecasting capabilities into the mix, empowering marketers to optimize spend and unify commercial strategies, providing a vital competitive advantage.

In a time of rising marketing and operational costs, Spotlight empowers marketers to optimize spend and build revenue.

Additional key benefits of IDeaS Spotlight include:



Translate forecast data into marketing action with a focused dashboard that automatically identifies periods of high revenue potential to help launch timely, impactful campaigns.

Increase campaign conversion and influence guest behavior by leveraging price sensitivity signals.

Respond faster with unparalleled foresight into future marketing opportunities. Powered by IDeaS G3 RMS' advanced forecasting engine, Spotlight enables teams to proactively adjust strategies and take a surgical approach to demand generation. Spur collaborative action by streamlining communication between marketing and revenue management teams with intuitive workflows that ensure no revenue opportunity is left behind.

Mike Chuma, vice president of global marketing, IDeaS , said: "For years, IDeaS solutions have served as the source of truth for future demand. With the introduction of Spotlight, hotel marketers can now drive their campaigns with that same state-of-the-art demand-driven forecasting. Spotlight is a purpose-built performance intelligence tool designed specifically for marketers. Gaining future insights available only from IDeaS' G3 RMS, hotel marketers can now connect the dots from forecast to action at a speed and scale like never before, leveraging and measuring the impact of demand-generating campaigns."

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, chief operating officer & chief technology officer, IDeaS , said: "It's clear there's a world of potential for the hospitality organizations that can bridge the gap between forecast data and tactical execution. IDeaS is committed to providing the industry with the innovative tools needed to maximize the profitability and effectiveness of their commercial teams, and Spotlight is the latest in our efforts to break down the barriers to data-driven success."

The new solution will be selectively available for IDeaS clients in July 2025. Register your interest here for first access.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading revenue management software and services provider. Combining industry knowledge with innovative data analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated recommendations they can trust. With 35 years of expertise serving hospitality, including hotel, event, and parking clients, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 30,000 properties in 164 countries around the world. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas .

