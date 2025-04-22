Powerbilt Unveils Atlas MB Irons: A New Era In Golf Performance, Rooted In Tradition

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 110 years, Powerbilt has been a symbol of quality and innovation in the golf world. Today, the legendary brand is proud to introduce its latest advancement: the Atlas MB Irons. A powerful combination of heritage and cutting-edge technology, these irons are built for golfers seeking both precision and consistency on every swing.

The Atlas MB Irons carry forward Powerbilt's rich legacy of excellence, blending timeless craftsmanship with modern engineering. Featuring a meticulously crafted design with advanced materials and technology, these forged CNC milled irons not only are USGA conforming they also offer golfers unparalleled playability and an incredibly smooth feel.

"Powerbilt has always been about creating equipment that stands the test of time," said Paul Boe, Powerbilt's President. "With the Atlas MB Irons, we honor our proud heritage while bringing golfers a product that sets new standards for performance, playability, and feel. This is the next chapter in a storied legacy of golf innovation."

From the early days of Powerbilt's iconic clubs to today's state-of-the-art designs, the Atlas MB Irons represent a perfect blend of history and innovation. For golfers who want to play with confidence and make every shot count, Powerbilt has once again delivered.

About Powerbilt:

Founded in 1916, Powerbilt has been a pioneer in the golf industry, crafting high-performance clubs that combine innovation, precision, and tradition. From the world's first steel-shafted clubs to the game-changing technologies of today, Powerbilt continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in golf.

