Waterloo Turf Kickstarts Q2 With 3 New Franchise Openings

Premier Synthetic Turf Franchise Enters Arizona for Second Phase of Franchise Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Turf , the premier turf and synthetic grass franchise, has unveiled new franchise openings in Scottsdale, Houston and Fort Worth to welcome Q2.

With an established footprint in Austin and San Antonio, the brand is thrilled to be entering Arizona for the first time, in addition to building out a presence throughout its home state of Texas.

Waterloo Turf will be servicing the following cities by the end of Q2:



Scottsdale, AZ - Opening end of May



Houston, TX - Opening May 5th

Fort Worth, TX - Opening May 19th

"Our franchise opportunity has been met with enthusiasm due to a crucial need for synthetic grass in areas where water conservation is key," said Tim Lovett, Co-Owner and CEO of Waterloo Turf. "We have brought on several key franchise partners in Arizona and Texas to provide locals with lush, green lawns that use minimal water."

All three locations will be franchisee operated and owned. As a mobile brand with no physical storefronts or brick-and-mortar locations, the brand offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enter the growing turf industry with a low upfront investment and minimal overhead, a model that is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to jump into a booming industry with the backing of a national franchise brand quickly.

James Cira, Waterloo Turf of Scottsdale, AZ

James Cira brings 15 years of sales leadership experience to the table with his new foray into franchising with Waterloo Turf.

"Having 15 years of sales leadership under my belt, I've seen the powerful results when successful processes are put in place," Cira said. "Having the ability to leverage a proven model is what drew me to franchising over starting a business from scratch."

Rick Breeding, Waterloo Turf of Houston, TX

Rick Breeding, a Navy veteran and the former VP of Operations at a manufacturing company, joined Waterloo Turf to get his hands dirty and build something of his own within a streamlined franchise system.

"The process and onboarding with Waterloo Turf as a franchisee is great. What I love about it is how everything is laid out for me. If I have questions, they get answered before I even have an opportunity to ask them," Breeding said. "I don't feel lost or like I am alone out there trying to figure things out. It makes me feel confident with my support from the group that I can achieve my goals."

Colter Castleman, Waterloo Turf of Fort Worth, TX

Colter Castleman, a former D1 baseball player, embodies the Waterloo Turf "team leader" values and will use his previous experiences to serve him in his new business.

"From my first conversation with Tim [Lovett] until the moment that I signed, it was really laid back and personable. One of my main criteria was aligning with leadership and their vision," Castleman said. "It feels like I am a true partner and get to grow this brand alongside Waterloo Turf, while also having a business of my own in Fort Worth."

A Timely Franchise Opportunity

Valued at USD 76.6 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 114.3 billion by 2028 , the booming artificial turf industry is set to explode as consumer demand and water conservation legislation both take centerstage.

Led by top leaders in both franchising and turf, and backed by investors with over 60 years of combined franchise experience across 13 different brands, Waterloo Turf's franchise opportunity was built off proven, streamlined operations and ongoing corporate support. Waterloo Turf is seeking franchisees with a "team captain" mindset, offering a 10% discount to owners who are ex-NCAA athletes and ex-military. For more information, please visit

About Waterloo Turf

Founded in 2021 and franchised since December 2024, Waterloo Turf offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enter the growing turf industry with a low upfront investment and minimal overhead. Waterloo Turf offers services for both residential and commercial-based projects, delivering high-quality turf solutions for a wide range of properties including luxury homes, commercially owned areas, dog parks, daycares, schools and more. Waterloo Turf promotes the ideal lifestyle of "Getting your Saturdays Back," allowing families and friends to focus on spending quality time together in their outdoor space.

SOURCE Waterloo Turf

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED