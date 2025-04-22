Jackery Joins 4Ocean As Official Certified Cleanup Partner In Earth Day Pledge

MENAFN - PR Newswire) There are currently upwards of 200 million tons of plastic in the world's ocean according to a 2022 report from the World Economic Foundation. With an additional 400 million tons of plastic produced globally each year–a number expected to triple by 2050–marine ecosystems are in dire need of a coordinated response in order to clean and restore them to their natural state.

But plastic pollution isn't just an environmental issue; it also threatens the global economy and global food security. Ocean-based industries like fishing and tourism employ billions of people; the blue economy also contributes several trillion dollars of goods and services to the global economy every year. More than 3 billion get their primary source of protein from seafood.

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 34 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

Essential Home Backup: Redefining Home Energy Resilience

Over the past year, Jackery has broadened its green product ecosystem to meet the growing demand for accessible, efficient, and portable clean energy. Its green energy portfolio includes solar generators, essential home backup systems, and in-home renewable energy systems, all designed to enhance energy independence and sustainability.

With high energy density, rapid charging, and unmatched reliability, Jackery's Essential Home Backup ensures families maintain essential power access during crises, embodying the principle of "Sustainable Power for Essential Backup."

Solar Generator 5000Plus: Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus offers eco-friendly home backup with 5-60kWh capacity and dual voltage output (120V/240V). It can power multiple appliances during outages with 12 output ports, 7200-14400W output, and a 0ms UPS seamless switchover for essential devices like fridges, computers, and routers. Connecting your essential circuits via the Smart Transfer Switch will also allow you to power your rooms seamlessly during an emergency.

Solar Generator 2000v2: Experience effortless home energy stability with the Jackery Explorer Portable Power Station 2000 v2. Designed with an instant UPS backup, it ensures your refrigerator and internet stay on during sudden power outages, keeping your home running smoothly and your family connected.

SolarSaga 500X:Jackery SolarSaga 500 X is a 500W high-efficiency solar panel with 25% conversion using TOPCON cells, ideal for DIY photovoltaic setups.

"For over a decade, Jackery has been at the forefront of green energy innovation, bridging technological advancement and environmental stewardship through practical applications," stated the company spokesperson.

"Our deepened collaboration with 4ocean stems from a shared recognition of marine ecosystems' critical role in planetary health. By integrating cutting-edge solar solutions with coastal conservation efforts, we empower global citizens to transform everyday energy choices into meaningful ecological impact. This synergy between sustainable technology and actionable environmentalism lays the foundation for lasting marine biodiversity preservation."

Social Responsibility in Motion: Charting Impact Through Action

In the aftermath of hurricanes in Tampa, Florida, Jackery partnered with the Florida-based construction company MasterPlan Construction to donate 100 solar-powered generators to local nonprofit organizations. These units provided vital lighting, communication, and medical support to affected residents, demonstrating the company's ability to respond swiftly to humanitarian crises with scalable clean energy solutions.

In collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Jackery also supports the conservation of the endangered black-footed ferret in North America. By supplying portable, noise-free energy systems, the company enables scientists to conduct field research and species monitoring in remote habitats, reinforcing its long-term investment in biodiversity protection.

As part of its broader ecological commitment, Jackery has joined hands with environmental organizations across three continents. In the United States, the company works with the National Forest Foundation to plant 10,000 trees. In Germany, it contributes to permanent forest conservation efforts. In Japan, it is involved in regional reforestation initiatives aimed at restoring native ecosystems.

With green technology as its foundation and social responsibility as its compass, Jackery is carving a clear path toward sustainable development. As of the end of 2024, Jackery's solar panel products have contributed to significant energy savings, generating approximately 1.07 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. This has led to a reduction in carbon emissions by 1.069 million tons, an impact equivalent to planting 725,000 trees.

This brand has participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference for two consecutive years, and earned significant recognition for its sustainability efforts by winning the internationally renowned SEAL Awards for three consecutive years. Additionally, it was named among the "Top 50 Forbes ESG Innovation Enterprises 2023".

4ocean launched its corporate partnership program in 2022 to help forward-thinking brands transition to the circular economy-a regenerative economic system designed to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and promote sustainability by designing products, processes, and business models that make it possible for brands to use their resources in a continuous loop without degradation or loss of value.

Becoming a Certified Cleanup Partner is the fastest and easiest way to partner with 4ocean to clean the oceans, rivers, and coastlines. Brands that achieve this certification connect with our partnerships team to discuss their cleanup and sustainability goals to calculate the greatest impact they can provide to our captains and crews. Partners support cleanup efforts through funding for 4ocean cleanup operations, and their impact is translated via social media, marketing materials and the presentation of an official certificate to highlight their commitment to the clean ocean movement.

By partnering with 4ocean to support the clean ocean movement, Jackery joins other top brands such as John Frieda, Mount Gay Rum, Bluecore and U.S. Polo Assn. Together, 4ocean and its Certified Cleanup Partners will remove millions of pounds of plastic from waterways all around the world and create a framework for sustainability that other brands can follow.

Organizations interested in becoming a Certified Cleanup Partner are encouraged to apply by visiting and filling out the form.

Earth Day and Beyond: A Call to Collective Action

This Earth Day, Jackery reaffirms its commitment to a greener, more resilient future. As the world advances toward dual carbon goals, the company continues to develop innovative solutions and cultivate partnerships that make the energy transition not only achievable, but inclusive, impactful, and enduring.

"Earth Day is not just a moment for reflection-it's a catalyst for action," says a Jackery spokesperson. "We call on individuals and communities to join the green energy revolution. Whether adopting home solar systems, choosing clean energy for outdoor adventures, or supporting conservation efforts, every step counts. Together, our collective actions can forge a sustainable future."

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: .

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

