Cyber Security Solutions, LLC (Dba CSS Federal) Awarded GSA OASIS+ Small Business And 8(A) Contract Vehicles

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Federal (CSS), a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity and IT solutions, proudly announces it has been awarded positions on the General Services Administration (GSA) OASIS+ Small Business and 8(a) contract vehicles. These prestigious awards position CSS to deliver mission-critical services to federal government agencies across a broad spectrum of professional service areas.

The OASIS+ (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services+) contract is a highly competitive, Best-in-Class (BIC) government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC) that supports complex professional services requirements, including cybersecurity, engineering, logistics, program management, and more. The 8(a) designation recognizes CSS' status as a minority-owned small business and provides increased access to federal contracting opportunities aimed at promoting business development and equity in federal procurement.

"These awards mark a significant milestone for CSS, expanding our ability to support federal agencies with secure, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions," said Hetel Patel, President and CEO of CSS. "We are honored by GSA's confidence in our capabilities and excited to bring our expertise to agencies that are critical to national security and public service."

With these awards, CSS is now positioned to compete for a wide range of federal contracts that demand agility, technical excellence, and a deep understanding of the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. These new contracting pathways will enhance CSS' ability to help agencies strengthen their cybersecurity posture, manage risk, and achieve their missions with confidence.

CSS Federal, an SBA-certified Small Disadvantaged Business, is a trusted provider of cybersecurity, risk management, and information assurance services that leads in providing comprehensive technology services for government and commercial clients. Our expertise spans various domains, including Finance, Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence and Data Management, Data Analytics, Cloud, Integration and Application Development, Web Applications Support, Program Management, Health IT, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), among others. We are committed to transforming the way government develops, delivers, and secures digital services, ensuring efficiency, innovation, and robust security measures. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, CSS Federal has achieved the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ML 3 appraisal and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 22301:2019, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications. CSS supports mission critical programs for Federal agencies including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), U.S. Department of Education, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

