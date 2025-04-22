Stagwell (STGW) Announces May Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in four upcoming investor conferences in May 2025.



May 13: Needham Technology, Media & Consumer 1x1 Conference

Stagwell management will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York.

May 14: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Stagwell management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20am ET. Management will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day in Boston.

May 21: B. Riley Securities 2025 Annual Investor Conference

Stagwell management will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Los Angeles.

May 28: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Stagwell management will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Minneapolis.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at .

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

