Airmatrix Deploys Libra In Texas

By deploying Libra across Texas, AirMatrix will address the state's growing demand for real-time, reliable air traffic data, allowing for safer airspace management.

Toronto, Ontario, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirMatrix has successfully deployed Libra in Texas in order to provide situational awareness to drone operators and state-level agencies. It expanded real-time visibility across low-level airspace to support the growing demand for scalable drone operations occurring in Texas.

The Dallas–Fort Worth area alone accounts for an estimated 15% of national commercial drone flight hours, logging over 75,000 BVLOS missions in 2024 across delivery, inspection, and public safety use cases.

This deployment, in partnership with local drone operators, marks a key milestone in advancing the North Texas corridor-one of the most active regions for commercial drone activity in the United States. Texas ranks among the top three states for commercial drone registrations.

Drone adoption is not limited to commercial players. Texas agencies operate hundreds of drones across law enforcement, fire rescue, and infrastructure inspection programs. Dallas Fire-Rescue flew over 3,500 drone-assisted response missions in 2023, while the Texas Department of Public Safety regularly conducts aerial patrols and accident assessments using drones.

Despite this growth, stakeholders across Texas-ranging from drone operators to city planners, public safety teams, and local residents-are asking the same question: What's in our skies, and how do we manage it?

The DHS has called for a combined system to manage UAS traffic akin to existing air traffic control systems. The Government Accountability Office has also highlighted the necessity of a drone traffic management system to integrate drones into the national airspace.

“As drone operations scale across Texas, cities and agencies need tools that offer both visibility and control,” said Bashir Khan, CEO of AirMatrix .“Libra gives stakeholders-from operators to zoning teams to concerned residents-a real-time, trusted view of what's happening in the sky within milliseconds. This deployment is a foundation for smarter, safer airspace management across the state.”

AirMatrix coverage will be expanding beyond Dallas into Houston over the coming months. This marks the fourth new deployment of Libra in the government sector this year.

