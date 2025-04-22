Hot Shot's Secret® Introduces Everyday Diesel Treatment® (EDT) In A New Twin-Neck, Easy-To-Pour Container

16 oz EDT in Hot Shot's Secret's new award-winning easy-to-measure and pour container.

Designed to be measured and poured without a funnel in capless fueling systems

- Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager, Josh SteinmetzMT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Shot's Secret, the leading manufacturer of additives, oils and other specialty lubricants, now offers Everyday Diesel Treatment(EDT) in a measured dosage, twin-neck bottle package that eliminates the need for a funnel to pour. With most newer model diesel trucks featuring capless fuel tanks, Hot Shot's Secret recognized the need for a bottle design that would make pouring easy, fast and clean. This new innovative twin-neck, squeezable bottle features a built-in measuring chamber for precise dosing, is refillable and fully compatible with modern capless fueling systems, including double-door designs found on many newer vehicles.Recipient of an AAPEX Packaging Award for Innovation the new patented design will soon be standard for many of Hot Shot's Secret's top additive treatments including Top Lube, EDT+ Winter Defense, Diesel Winter Anti-Gel, LX4 Lubricity Extreme, Premium RV Gasoline Additive & Premium RV Diesel Additive.“This upgrade is all about making EDT easier to use for today's diesel drivers who are on the go and allows them to ditch the funnel. Now EDT can be measured for the precise dosage and added on the spot for quick results,” says Josh Steinmetz, brand manager at Hot Shot's Secret.“We listened to our customers and took our time to work out all the details such as making it compatible with all tank sizes, measurable for precise application and working even with double door capless fuel tanks.”EDT is a concentrated diesel additive formulated to resolve issues with Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel fuel. Developed to improve fuel economy, power and performance, it is readily available at major retailers, participating authorized dealers and Hotshotsecret.Steinmetz adds,“The twin-neck bottle starts shipping today at HotShotSecret and look for the updated packaging to be introduced at retail locations and other partners nationwide in the near future.”For more information about Hot Shot's Secret's innovative new container view this video . For more information about EDT, visit HotShotSecret, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

