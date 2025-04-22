Kenya: Cabinet Secretary (CS) Duale Reviews Digital Health Regulations With National Assembly Committee

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today held a consultative session with the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, chaired by Ainabkoi MP Hon. Samuel Chepkonga, to review the Digital Health (Health Information Management Procedures) Regulations, 2025 at Bunge Towers, Nairobi.

The meeting focused on aligning the updated regulations with previous recommendations made during the prepublication stage, ensuring they effectively support the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Hon. Duale informed the Committee of the operationalization of the USSD code *147# to facilitate the transition of Kenyans from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA) platform.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of robust public awareness campaigns to promote understanding and uptake of SHA services, especially at the grassroots level.

The CS was accompanied by Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Acting CEO of the Digital Health Agency Mr. Anthony Lenaiyara, and other senior Ministry officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.