DAE Receives Additional US$282 Million From Settlement Of Insurance Claims

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Cumulative receipts to date of US$601 million

Dubai, U.A.E – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today announced that it had recently received cash proceeds totaling approximately US$282 million from settlements with selected insurance companies with respect to aircraft previously on lease to airline carriers in the Russian Federation. DAE and its relevant affiliated entities have released their claims against these insurance and reinsurance companies.

DAE has now received cumulative cash proceeds of US$601 million including settlements announced in 2023 and 2024 with various parties.

DAE will continue to actively pursue its litigation in the English courts under its own insurance policies. DAE will also continue its efforts to seek to mitigate its losses in respect of its aircraft that were previously leased to airline carriers in the Russian Federation.