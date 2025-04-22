403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Stantec : Released its 18th annual Sustainability Report, providing a comprehensive record of the Company's sustainability practices, contributions, awards, and worldwide impact for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report features Stantec's contributions to and focus on sustainability for its interested parties, including employees, clients, investors, and communities. Stantec shares T are trading unchanged at $119.14.
