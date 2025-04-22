403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orogen Royalties Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Orogen Royalties Inc. : And Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. entered into a definitive agreement on April 21, in which Triple Flag will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orogen pursuant to a plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $421 million, or $2.00 per share. Orogen Royalties Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $1.45.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment