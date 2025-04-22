403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. : Today announced that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in Toronto on May 5-6. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $1.15.
