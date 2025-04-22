Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.


2025-04-22 10:13:04
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. : Today announced that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in Toronto on May 5-6. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $1.15.

MENAFN22042025000212011056ID1109458614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search