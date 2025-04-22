Vietnam Urges Stricter Controls On Origin Of Goods After Tariff Shock

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Hanoi: Vietnam's trade ministry has ordered authorities to tighten control over the origin of goods to avoid sanctions by trading partners in the wake of threatened US tariffs, according to a document seen by AFP on Tuesday.

A document by the ministry dated April 15 said escalating trade tension meant Vietnam was increasingly exposed to trans-shipment fraud.

Less than two weeks earlier, US President Donald Trump had threatened massive 46 percent levies on Vietnam, with Washington accusing the country of facilitating Chinese exports to the United States and allowing Beijing to get around tariffs.

In the document, the ministry called for stricter controls to avoid "sanctions that countries may apply on goods imported to their countries".

"Uniform and determined measures are required... to stop and prevent fraud in the origin of goods... especially illegal imported raw materials and goods without origin for the production of goods for export," it added, without naming China.

Hanoi is now trying to negotiate with Trump over the so-called reciprocal tariffs, which have been paused until July.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged for "negotiations to promote balanced, stable, sustainable, and effective trade relations with the United States".

He warned however that the talks were "not to affect another market".

China on Monday said it "firmly opposes" other countries making trade deals with the United States at Beijing's expense, warning it would take "countermeasures" against them.

During his visit to Vietnam last week, China's President Xi Jinping urged the communist neighbour to join forces in upholding free trade.

Trump, however, said the trip was aiming to "screw" the United States.

Vietnam was Southeast Asia's biggest buyer of Chinese goods in 2024, with a bill of $161.9 billion.

In the first three months of this year, the United States was Hanoi's biggest export market.

Vietnam has long pursued a "bamboo diplomacy" approach -- striving to stay on good terms with both China and the United States.