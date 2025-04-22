Earth Day Energy Upgrade: SUSTAINABLE WAYS TO CONSERVE WATER WITH BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PLUMBING, THE PUNCTUAL PLUMBER

COLUMBIA, Md., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing invites homeowners to take a closer look at one of the most overlooked appliances in their home-and discover how tankless water heaters can offer instant hot water, lower energy bills, and a greener footprint. Tankless water heaters are a powerful upgrade that deliver efficiency, convenience, and environmental impact all in one.

Each year, around 7.3 million traditional tank-based water heaters are disposed of in U.S. landfills. In contrast, tankless water heaters offer a sustainable alternative-built to last longer, made with reusable and recyclable parts, and designed to minimize waste.

But the benefits go far beyond the landfill. If every water heater in North America were replaced with a high-efficiency tankless system, the continent could annually save:



290 million gallons of fuel oil

164 million gallons of propane 6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity

At Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, our experienced technicians take a holistic approach-prioritizing peace of mind and long-term comfort. They help homeowners find the ideal water heater based on their home's needs, budget, and values, and ensure a safe, professional installation.

"An eco-friendly home doesn't have to mean a complete lifestyle change," said Joesph Wade, Vice President of Operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "Simple, strategic changes, like fixing leaks, upgrading appliances or installing low-flow fixtures can make a big difference. And Earth Day is the perfect reminder to start."

Additional changes homeowners can make for more sustainable and energy efficient homes:



Fix Leaks Fast: A leaking faucet can waste over 3,000 gallons of water per year.

Take more showers: Filling the bathtub usually requires about 30 gallons of water, compared to about 25 gallons for a ten-minute shower with a standard shower head. If you're using a low-flow shower head, a ten-minute shower will use closer to 20 gallons.

Install Low-Flow Fixtures: Eco-friendly faucets, toilets and showerheads save water without sacrificing performance.

Upgrade Appliances: Water-efficient dishwashers and washing machines reduce usage. Adjust Water Pressure: Lower pressure means less water wasted and longer-lasting plumbing. High water pressure accelerates the rate of wear and tear on your plumbing system, as residential pipes are only designed to handle a certain level safely. Without having a water pressure regulator valve, over time if the pressure gets too high, it can compromise the integrity of your pipes.

To sweeten the deal, rebates and tax incentives may be available for some eco-friendly upgrades. At Benjamin Franklin Plumbing we can help homeowners navigate available financing and price options.

To learn more about how you can make your home more sustainable, visit benjaminfranklinplumbing or call (844) 323-2156.

