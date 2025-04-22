Physician And New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Michael Greger Releases New Longevity Cookbook: THE HOW NOT TO AGE COOKBOOK

The How Not to Age Cookbook

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, the internationally-renowned nutrition expert, physician, founder of NutritionFacts, and author of the best-selling books How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, has released a new evidence-based longevity cookbook, The How Not to Age Cookbook (Flatiron Books, April 22, 2025), available now on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Bookshop .

In his New York Times Best Seller, How Not to Age, Dr. Greger revealed that diet can help regulate every one of the most promising strategies for combating the effects of aging. His Anti-Aging Eight streamlined evidence-based research into simple, accessible steps for ensuring physical and mental longevity. Now, in The How Not to Age Cookbook, decades of scientific research are put to use in more than a hundred wholesome recipes.

Each of the simple, nutrition-packed dishes uses ingredients that have been associated with a healthy lifespan, with inspiration from the places around the world where people traditionally live the longest. Grounded in the latest nutrition science, The How Not to Age Cookbook bursts with delicious meals, snacks, beverages, and desserts that will help keep the body and mind nourished and youthful.

For more information on The How Not to Age Cookbook and the latest information on evidence-based nutrition and health, visit .

Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, is a physician, New York Times best-selling author, founder of NutritionFacts, founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally-recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books and speaking engagements are donated to

NutritionFacts is a non-profit, strictly non-commercial, science-based public service organization that provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research. More than 2,000 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating are available on its website, with new videos and articles uploaded daily. NutritionFacts is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times Best-Selling books How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts .

