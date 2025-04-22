Lear Capital Survey Reveals Cost Of Living Crisis As Top Financial Concern Among Investors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These findings come as gold prices continue their historic climb, having now surpassed $3,400 per ounce – validating Lear Capital's January market analysis that predicted gold could reach $4,200. The convergence of economic pressures has accelerated investor interest in precious metals as a hedge against uncertainty.

"The concerns identified in our survey directly correlate with the economic conditions driving gold's current rally," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "With increasing living costs affecting two-thirds of our respondents and half worried about national debt, investors are increasingly turning to tangible assets that have historically maintained value during periods of economic turbulence."

Key survey findings include:



Cost of living crisis concerns: 66.8% of respondents

National debt and interest payments: 50.4% of respondents

Stock market volatility/recession fears: 48.2% of respondents

Tariff impacts: 26% of respondents AI and cybersecurity: 21.7% of respondents

These results align with the economic headwinds Lear Capital identified in its January and March market analyses that forecasted gold's continued upward trajectory. Since those reports, gold has broken through the $3,400 barrier amid persistent inflation, Federal Reserve policy uncertainty, and growing global demand. Just this month, Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecast to $4,500 an ounce.

"What we're witnessing isn't just market speculation but a fundamental shift in how investors view precious metals as part of their long-term financial strategies," added DeMeritt. "Our clients are responding to real economic pressures by seeking assets with proven stability in uncertain times."

For over 25 years, Lear Capital has helped more than 90,000 investors diversify their portfolios with physical gold and silver, facilitating over $3 billion in precious metals transactions. The company continues to provide personalized investment guidance for both experienced and first-time metals buyers.

