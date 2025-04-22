Building Impact Through Action: COOFANDY Supports Women And Gender-Diverse Individuals In LA Experiencing Homelessness With $10,019 Donation To DWC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating the profound impact of corporate social responsibility, COOFANDY has officially fulfilled its commitment to the Downtown Women's Center (DWC) by donating $10,019, reinforcing its pledge to support vulnerable communities. This act is not merely the completion of a financial promise; it reflects a deliberate integration of social responsibility into business operations. This initiative stems from COOFANDY's promise to contribute $1 from every official site order to the DWC, an organization devoted to ending homelessness for women and gender-diverse individuals in Los Angeles.







The Downtown Women's Center (DWC) expressed heartfelt gratitude for the contribution. Amy Turk, CEO of DWC, commented, "The Downtown Women's Center is grateful to Coofandy for their generous support and commitment to our mission to end homelessness for women and gender-diverse individuals. Raising over $10,000 is a significant milestone that will directly impact the lives of the women we serve. This partnership highlights the power of a global community and the positive change we can achieve when we come together. Thank you, Coofandy, for making a difference and helping us continue our vital work."

This donation goes beyond fulfilling a promise - it represents COOFANDY's belief that meaningful change happens through steady, visible action. In seeing this initiative through, the company shows that corporate responsibility is not about grand statements, but about delivering real results that communities can feel and trust.

The $10,019 donation marks a significant moment in COOFANDY's wider social responsibility journey. It follows closely on the heels of the company's other charitable engagements, including support for those affected by wildfires in Southern California, where COOFANDY, alongside brands EKOUAER, AVIDLOVE, Zeagoo, Arshiner, and PINSPARK, took proactive steps to provide aid and comfort to affected communities. These coordinated efforts illustrate the brands' shared ethos: a business can and should be a force for good.

COOFANDY and its associated brands have taken a practical approach to social responsibility by making charitable giving part of their everyday business operations. Rather than treating donations as isolated events, they have tied ongoing support to their regular sales activities, ensuring a steady contribution to causes that need long-term commitment. Through this initiative, COOFANDY is helping to provide more stable support for women and gender-diverse individuals facing homelessness, focusing on real needs and sustained empowerment rather than temporary assistance. It reflects an understanding that meaningful change comes from continuous, responsible engagement.

In a world that increasingly demands accountability from brands, COOFANDY's fulfillment of its $10,019 commitment to the Downtown Women's Center stands as a testament to what responsible business can achieve. More than a donation, it is a declaration - of values, of intent, and of a future where commerce and compassion walk hand in hand.

Looking ahead, COOFANDY is committed to continuing its support for meaningful causes, building on the foundation laid through this initiative. The company plans to strengthen its focus on transparency, inclusivity, and long-term community impact, ensuring that social responsibility remains an integral part of its growth.

About COOFANDY

Established in 2015, COOFANDY is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos, and beachwear. COOFANDY aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform for finding the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost people's confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. COOFANDY is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers.



For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefront , or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT: Charlotte Liu COOFANDY charlotte (at) coofandystore.com