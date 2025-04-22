Organ-On-A-Chip Market Size Set For Explosive Growth Of USD 3242.34 Billion By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global organ-on-a-chip market size is calculated at USD 215.53 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3242.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 35.15% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organ-on-a-chip market size was valued at USD 159.48 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 3242.34 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing drug discovery research and advancements in microfluidics technology drive the market. North America led the global market owing to state-of-the-art research and development facilities and technological advancements.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Request a Brochure:

Market Overview

Organ-on-a-chip (OoC) technology refers to an in vitro micro-scale biomimetic platform that reproduces the physiological environment of human organs. It involves biomaterial technology, cell biology, and engineering together in a miniaturized platform. It is an advanced form of 3D cell culture technique with the amalgamation of microfluidics technology . It is highly sensitive and robust, and adaptable to a high-throughput design. The different types of organs involved in OoC models include the lung, brain, heart, liver, kidney, skin, and gut.

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders necessitates researchers to develop novel medications. The efficacy and potency of these medications can be studied through OoC technology. The increasing investments and collaborations potentiate the use of OoC technology for advanced research. The rapidly expanding cell biology and stem cell engineering technology also augment market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for miniaturized point-of-care diagnostics fosters the market.

Organ on a Chip Market Trends



Growing Research and Development Activities: The growing research & development activities, such as novel drug discovery, drug screening , and disease modeling, potentiate the use of this technology. Ongoing efforts are made to replace several in vivo models with OoC models to evaluate the drug's safety and efficacy.

Personalized Medicines: The OoC technology offers a promising approach to develop more targeted and effective treatments by mimicking the human organ physiology. It also allows researchers to assess the drug's efficacy in patient-specific models, leading to the development of personalized medicines . Advancements in Microfluidics: Microfluidics' advancements accelerate the progress of different types of organs and the OoC platform. These advancements simplify the extraction of stem cells from the human body, enabling effective proliferation of these cells into organs.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Limitations & Challenges in the Organ on a Chip Market



Lack of Standardization: The major challenge is the lack of standardization protocols for manufacturing OoC platforms. This hinders the reproducibility of experiments and acts as a bottleneck for large-scale, cost-effective production. The lack of universally accepted standardization protocols also leads to regulatory compliance issues. Ethical Issues: OoC platforms use stem cells or other living cell tissues, necessitating public acceptance and informed consent. Informed consent is also necessary while modeling complex human systems, such as the brain and fetus.

3D Bioprinting to Offer Future Opportunities

3D bioprinting is a technology used to create 3D biological objects from a digital file. It is an emerging technology to construct an OoC platform using various biomaterials . This technique saves a lot of time for researchers to prepare OoC. It facilitates the introduction of cells in microfluidic devices to develop less time-consuming experiments with higher reproducibility. It enables rapid fabrication of organs and tissues with primary biomaterials.

3D bioprinting leads to the development of customized OoC devices, offering enhanced diagnostic accuracy and therapeutics. It also reduces wastage and improves experimental efficiency. Thus, the 3D printed medical devices can easily incorporate mechanical and electrical components with the chips and can be commercialized through automated, massive production.

For instance,

In July 2024, researchers from multiple institutes collaborated with Virginia Tech's Jeff Schultz to produce an organ on an organ-on-a-chip that mimics the human brain using 3D printing technology. The research was supported by a grant of $1.8 million from the National Institute of Health (NIH).



Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

Regional Analysis

State-of-the-Art R&D Facilities Dominated North America

North America dominated the global organ on a chip market in 2024. State-of-the-art research and development facilities in North America enable researchers to develop novel and more advanced OoC devices. North American researchers are more aware of the potential benefits of OoC platforms and advanced technologies to produce them. Favorable government initiatives and regulatory frameworks also contribute to market growth. Government organizations also provide funding to support OoC research.



United States: The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) focuses on resolving issues related to the engineering of OoC. It aims to work with researchers from all over the world and standardize OoC research. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has invested around $31 million over five years to support four Translational Centers for Microphysiological Systems. Canada: The Canadian government actively supports personalized medicines through its initiative,“Canadian Genomics Strategy”, with an investment of $175.1 million in federal funding for over 7 years from 2024-25.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes-schedule a call today:

Novel Drug Approvals Promote Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the organ on a chip market during the forecast period. The growing demand for personalized medicines and advanced diagnostics drives the market. The increasing number of novel drug approvals facilitates the use of OoC platforms to assess drug efficacy. The rising adoption of advanced technologies and growing research and development activities potentiate market growth.



China: The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) regulates the approval of novel drugs and medical devices in China. The NMPA approved a total of 87 novel drugs in 2023 and 228 novel drug applications in 2024, contributing to the demand for OoC. India: The Indian government launched the“BioE3” policy to drive innovation in the biotech sector by establishing biomanufacturing facilities, bio-AI hubs, and bio-foundries. The policy mainly focuses on precision therapeutics, supporting the use and advancements of OoC.

Segmental Outlook

Services Segment Dominated

By products & services, the services segment held a dominant presence in the organ on a chip market in 2024. Numerous biotech organizations and research institutions provide customized services to develop OoC devices. This favors organizations that have a lack of skilled professionals to perform complex experiments on OoC devices. This also saves a lot of time for researchers, allowing them to focus on the research outcomes. Services provide enhanced expertise and help researchers resolve technical and biological issues. They are more affordable, enabling researchers from small organizations to benefit from advanced technologies.

Products Segment: Fastest-Growing

By products & services, the products segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The availability of simple and user-friendly OoC devices increases their adoption. The increasing investments and collaborations boost the segment's growth. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collaborates with other research institutions to develop and validate OoC technology. The increasing applications of OoC devices in the clinical field, such as diagnostics and therapeutics, also promote the segment's growth.

Drug Discovery Segment Held the Largest Share

By application, the drug discovery segment held the largest share of the organ on a chip market in 2024. The rising prevalence of chronic and acute disorders necessitates the development of novel drugs for their effective treatment. The increasing number of novel drug approvals augments the segment's growth. The U.S. FDA approved a total of 50 novel drugs in 2024. The advent of advanced technologies, such as computational tools and advanced laboratory methods, facilitates the use of OoC technology for drug discovery. OoC technology can replace animal models to assess the efficacy of novel drugs.

Toxicology Segment: Fastest-Growing

By application, the toxicology segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. OoC technology is widely used to evaluate the toxicity profile of a drug. Since this technology mimics human organ physiology, it is a promising tool for assessing drug toxicity. It also enhances the reproducibility of toxicological data and requires less amounts of drug samples due to miniaturization. The stringent regulatory requirements for providing toxicity data at an early drug development stage foster the segment's growth.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Led in 2024

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the global organ on a chip market in 2024. The availability of suitable capital investments, favorable infrastructure, and the presence of skilled professionals propel the segment's growth. The growing research and development activities and new drug launches help them to stay ahead in the market competition. The increasing number of pharma and biotech startups and venture capital investments potentiate the use of the OoC technology.

Academic & Research Institutes Segment: Fastest-Growing

By end-use, the academic & research institutes segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. The segmental growth is attributed to the growing research and development facilities and increasing industry-academia collaborations. The availability of expert services and affordable products related to the OoC technology also contributes to the segment's growth.

Top Companies in the Market



Emulate, Inc.

MIMETAS B.V.

Valo Health

Nortis, Inc.

AxoSim

BICO - THE BIO CONVERGENCE COMPANY

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.

SynVivo, Inc. AlveoliX AG

Recent Breakthroughs in the Organ on a Chip Market



In February 2025 , Queen Mary University of London opened one of Europe's largest and most advanced organ-on-a-chip facilities through funding from the National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs). The new facility was launched to advance drug testing, reduce reliance on animal research, and train the next generation of scientists. In June 2024 , researchers from Duke University developed a silk-based, ultra-thin membrane that can be used in organ-on-a-chip models to mimic the natural environment of cells and tissues. The new membrane could enable researchers to replicate a wide range of diseases and test therapeutics more accurately.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:



Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Size:

Organoids Market Size:

Organoids and Spheroids Market Size:

Ultrasound Market Size:

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Size:

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size:

Autoimmune Hepatitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size:

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size: U.S. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Size:

Segments Covered in the Report

By Products & Services



Services

Products



Instrument



Devices





Liver-on-a-Chip





Lung-on-a-Chip





Intestine-on-a-Chip





Kidney-on-a-Chip





Heart-on-a-Chip Others

By Application



Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research Others



By End-Use



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes Others



By Region



North America



US

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



To invest in our premium strategic solution and customized market report options, click here:

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare : Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: