Swedencareusa Announces Leadership Changes As Scott Reinhardt Retires

ROSENBERG, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SwedencareUSA , a leader in premium pet dental health products including the trusted ProDen PlaqueOff® line has appointed James Garcia as its new Chief Commercial Officer, following the retirement of longtime executive Scott Reinhardt.

Garcia brings more than two decades of experience in sales leadership and strategic growth across the pet and consumer goods industries. In this role, he will oversee Swedencare's commercial strategy, customer partnerships, and market development efforts across North America.

Joining Garcia in this leadership transition is Ericka Buttler, who has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Buttler has played a pivotal role in Swedencare's growth, leading national marketing campaigns and deepening relationships with retail partners. Her expanded role will combine sales and marketing oversight to drive brand performance and customer engagement.

These appointments follow the retirement of Scott Reinhardt, who served as Chief Commercial Officer. Reinhardt's contributions over the last decade were instrumental in shaping Swedencare's U.S. footprint and building a strong commercial foundation for continued success.

“James and Ericka represent the next chapter of Swedencare's evolution,” said Martin Shimko, CEO of Swedencare USA.“Their leadership and insight will help us accelerate growth and continue delivering innovative, science-backed solutions for pet health . We also thank Scott for his outstanding service and wish him the very best in retirement.”

About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Following trials, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants' pets. The company's business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff's incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. Most recently, the company has added the LyxvaraTM and SwedermaTM pet grooming product lines to its offerings. SwedencareUSA prides itself on the quality of its products and its friendly and fast service to customers. For more information on the company and its product, please visit .



