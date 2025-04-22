Julie Rae Vaineo Wins 1St Place For Audio Book Kings Of Muraine, A Tyr Retelling, At The Bookfest® Awards Spring 2025

Author Julie Rae Vaineo

Kings of Muraine

First Place The BookFest Awards Spring 2025

The BookFest Adventure

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

- Julie Rae VaineoSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- J.R. Vaineo is a winner for her artistic audio book performance at The BookFest Awards Spring 2025 for the book titled Kings of Muraine. The book is honored in the Artistic & Technical - Audio Book - Voice Over category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes,“Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”Julie Rae Vaineo says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an especially wonderful honor I will always treasure. I'm thankful to have recognition for the commitment it took, on my part, to manifest the audio book for Kings of Muraine. Though I put in most of the work, I must send out a huge thanks to my partner, Jessie, for his help in doing the Sound EQ for my voice. It was a joint effort, in that one aspect, and I'm grateful we took the time to get it right. I've dreamed of being an author since I was fifteen-years-old; later, at age twenty-nine, I dreamed of narrating my debut novel: Kings of Muraine. I've accomplished both of those dreams now. But to receive recognition for those accomplishments leaves me giddy, on top of the world. The feeling is both surreal and beautiful. It is my hope that this award, and the chance to win it, will inspire others to pursue their own passions and dreams in writing what calls to their hearts."Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce J.R. Vaineo as the winner of a Artistic & Technical - Audio Book - Voice Over Award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and J.R. Vaineo should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest website.ABOUT THE AUTHORJ.R. Vaineo is a self-published indie author, residing near Salt Lake City, UT. In 2018, she published her first book: Kings of Muraine. When she's not writing, she and partner, Jessie, have many adventures together. Mostly in cooking, witchy stuff, and fawning over their adorable fur-babies.While Julie Rae writes mostly fantasy fiction-combining elements of epic, portal, paranormal, and dark fantasy-she enjoys reading all genres; except, perhaps, for horror stories. After finishing a creative writing program, through the Institute of Children's Literature, she continued to improve her craft of writing. In 2013, she graduated with her AA degree in psychology. During that time, she expanded on many things, especially focusing on what would prove invaluable for fleshing out characters and plot twists. What started out as a writing prompt, in 2005, has now become a nine book series she is currently working on: The Journals of Ravier . Sometimes, she is quite jealous of the characters' abilities, found within her own writing. If that is a sign of anything, it is this: Obsession. For more information, visit her website .About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest website .

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

