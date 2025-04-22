Delhi: BJP Leader Announces NDMC Plan To Plant 2,000 Trees In Monsoon

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, on Tuesday, unveiled the civic agency's monsoon afforestation plan with a target of planting 2,039 trees and 4.82 lakh shrubs.

He said the NDMC's green drive to plant 2,039 trees and 4.82 lakh shrubs will begin in the first week of July.

"Take care of a plant like your child. One day, when it grows into a tree, it will take care of you like a mother," said Chahal, recalling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a sustainable and environmentally conscious India.

Chahal highlighted the success of the previous year's campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', under which NDMC planted 11,096 trees and 13 lakh shrubs.

The new targets for 2025 have been determined after an extensive survey to identify areas that need greenery or gap plantation, he said.

Chahal added that the plantation drive will cover prominent roads, gardens, and colony parks such as Akbar Road, Shankar Road and Sardar Patel Marg.

Landmark green spaces, including Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel and Talkatora Garden will also be covered under the campaign.

Ten species of trees have been earmarked for this year's plantation, including Imli, Jamun, Pipal, Bargad, Champa, Bamboo, Neem, and Ashoka.

Similarly, 10 types of ornamental and native shrubs have been selected to enhance landscape diversity and beauty, including Chandni, Hemalia, Calendula, Tikona, and Maurya.

Chahal said that NDMC currently maintains 1,450 acres of green spaces within its 42.7 square km jurisdiction.

These include six major parks -- Central Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Nehru Park, and Sanjay Jheel -- along with 122 colony parks, six nurseries, 981 Central Public Works Department-maintained parks, 52 school greens, 51 roundabouts, 14 market gardens, and nearly 15,000 avenue trees.

While NDMC accounts for just three per cent of Delhi's total land area, it contributes 64.5 per cent to the city's total green cover, underscoring its commitment to urban ecological development.

Chahal added that in addition to tree and shrub planting, special attention will be given to the beautification and rejuvenation of green strips along key roads such as Madhu Limaye Marg, Satya Marg, San Martin Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Mandir Marg, Niti Marg, and the C-Hexagon.

Gaps and brown patches in these areas will be filled with suitable plantations to improve visual and ecological quality during the monsoon.