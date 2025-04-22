Sagamore Spirit Releases New Batch Of Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Creating the new batch of Cask Strength Rye Whiskey starts with Sagamore's commitment to sourcing high-quality grains through their grain-to-glass process and connecting with the local farming community. These grains are used to create Sagamore's high-rye and low-rye whiskeys that are both triple distilled and matured for 7 years before being blended in small batches. The blending of two straight whiskeys gives complexity, while Sagamore's triple distillation process enhances its distinct smoothness.

Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey captures the local terroir as it was aged for 7 years in Maryland where the hot and humid summers increase proof and complexity. This is a modern Maryland-style rye that draws inspiration from Maryland's distilling past through its distinct taste profile, while offering rich flavors that appeal to the whiskey purist of today.

"All of us at Sagamore Spirit are thrilled to roll out our new batch of Cask Strength Rye Whiskey," says Ryan Norwood, VP of Operations at Sagamore Spirit. "With an older age and a higher ABV compared to the previous batch, we are excited to see all consumer and trade reactions towards this new release."

Sagamore is driven to craft the world's best rye whiskey. The legacy of Maryland Rye as a beacon of quality grounds Sagamore, but it's today's whiskey lovers across the globe who inspire the brand forward. Sagamore believes it's time for a modern approach to American Whiskey: one that prioritizes an impactful grain to glass process utilizing Non-GMO grains, connecting with the local farming community, and a determination to create the greatest rye whiskey imaginable. The Spirit of Sagamore lives in the brand's award-winning products and disciplined pursuit of excellence.

This new batch of Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye Whiskey is rolling out nationwide beginning May at an SRP of $69.99 and can be purchased either at the Sagamore Spirit's distillery in Baltimore or select retailers throughout the country. For more information, visit SagamoreSpirit .

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by Maryland's rye heritage and whiskey enthusiasts worldwide, Sagamore Spirit strives to create the finest Rye Whiskey imaginable. Maryland Rye Whiskey, known for its full-bodied, sweeter, and smoother profile, is exemplified by Sagamore Spirit's triple distilled, two-mash-bill approach. Sagamore Spirit is committed to sourcing high-quality grains through its grain-to-glass process while utilizing top-quality non-GMO grains and supporting the local farming community. Through this program, Sagamore Spirit has engaged with local farmers to purchase seeds upfront with a pledge to buy the harvest and worked with the University of Maryland Agricultural Extension to expand Rye cultivation in Maryland.

Located in the Baltimore Peninsula, the award-winning waterfront distillery in Baltimore welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors annually. Sagamore Spirit is reasserting the city's historic role in American whiskey, where distillers crafted rye whiskey for decades before Kentucky's rise. Sagamore Spirit's rye whiskeys have earned over 200 international awards, including "Best Rye Whiskey" in 2023 at the John Barleycorn Awards. Learn more about Sagamore Spirit's expressions, including Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey, Sagamore Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, Sagamore Double Oak Rye Whiskey, and limited-time Reserve Series releases at .

