Televerde Foundation Expands Mcgraw Hill Partnership To Empower Incarcerated Women In Indiana Through Education

Expanded partnership enhances the PATHS program with funding and access to online education

INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to incarcerated women so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, is thrilled to announce an expanded partnership with McGraw Hill, a leading global education company. This expanded collaboration brings McGraw Hill's support to the Foundation's PATHS program participants at the Madison Correctional Facility, Rockville Correctional Facility, and Indiana Women's Prison (IWP), further enhancing access to education and career development programming.

"At Televerde Foundation, our mission is to ensure that justice-impacted women have access to the education, skills, and support needed to break the cycle of incarceration and build meaningful careers," said Michelle Cirocco, executive director of Televerde Foundation. "This expanded partnership with McGraw Hill is a significant step forward in that mission, allowing us to reach more women across Indiana. By equipping participants with the tools to succeed, we're helping them build the careers they deserve, support their families, and positively impact their communities. Investing in education and workforce development creates pathways that change individual lives and strengthen our communities' fabric."

McGraw Hill's investment will directly support two cohorts of at least 40 women at Televerde Foundation's Indiana PATHS (Prepare, Achieve, Transform for Healthy Success) program. PATHS offers structured six-month pre- and post-release reentry support, including emotional intelligence development, digital and financial literacy, career-focused certifications, career readiness training, and job placement services.

Additionally, McGraw Hill is supporting the program by providing participants with free access to Connect -- a powerful digital teaching and learning platform from McGraw Hill that will enhance the program's curriculum, while ensuring participants gain the knowledge and confidence to pursue meaningful employment and long-term success after release.

This collaboration extends the support McGraw Hill has been providing to Televerde Foundation by supplying access to Connect for participants of the PATHS program in Arizona since 2021.

"We believe in the power of education to change lives and open doors," said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill. "Seeing the outcomes of our partnership firsthand inspired us to continue to expand our support of Televerde Foundation and its participants. We're excited to continue our partnership and, in doing so, to support learners on their path to growth-no matter where their starting points might be."

Through this collaboration, McGraw Hill will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Televerde Foundation program graduates by reviewing resumes, participating in career readiness activities, and considering qualified candidates for employment. This added layer of involvement reinforces McGraw Hill's commitment to the women in the PATHS program by creating further opportunities for growth and meaningful careers.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to join and advance in the global workforce successfully. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: .

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, the company builds trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through the company's commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, McGraw Hill fosters a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators it serves. McGraw Hill has over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit mheducation or find the company on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or X .

