Student Transportation Of America Marks Earth Day With Milestones In EV Fleet Growth, Workforce Development, And Emissions Reductions

WALL, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is celebrating Earth Day 2025 by recognizing the latest advancements made in its Electric Vehicle (EV) bus program, the use of its alternative fuels and corporate sustainability initiatives. The company has achieved significant milestones in fleet expansion and emissions reduction over the past year through its strategic Green Fleet initiatives.

"Minimizing our environmental footprint and maximizing our impact in the communities we serve is something we strive to advance day in and day out at STA. Earth Day is a great moment to recognize how far we've come," said Rachel Lane, Vice President of Electrification & Sustainability at STA . "Whether it's providing students with a quieter and cleaner ride, reducing our carbon footprint, or offering training programs for our teams, we know these initiatives add up. We're moving in the right direction and setting the foundation for a greener future."

STA has successfully deployed EV buses in new markets across the country, including several throughout the Northeast in recent months, and is even integrating additional alternative fuels like biodiesel to help lower emissions. Staying true to its commitment to greener transportation, STA's sustainability efforts also extend beyond the bus ride as it rolls out sustainability solutions within its national operations.

Key Developments in Sustainability Include:



New EV Markets : In 2024, STA successfully expanded its EV program to new markets including Seymour, CT, Wells, ME, Weare, NH, and White River Valley, VT. The company is now in the process of introducing its EV buses to new districts like Barker, NY, where 12 buses are hitting the road this month. Existing district markets that have already seen success in EV, like Pine Richland School District in PA, are also making moves to add additional vehicles to their fleets. STA anticipates at least 140 new EV buses on the road in 2026.

Embracing Alternative Fuels: While electric buses offer the greatest emissions reductions, STA also embraces other clean alternatives. STA has widely used propane buses, making up 17% of its fleet, and has launched a biodiesel pilot at several locations. Starting with three markets initially, Williamsville, NY, Pelham, NH, and Wood River Junction, RI, STA plans to expand its biodiesel program to additional markets in the months to follow.

Workforce Training: STA partners directly with manufacturers to enhance workforce development and better equip its employees for maintaining EV and alternative fuel vehicles. Through in-person and online sessions, teams gain the skills needed for a smooth, scalable transition to a greener fleet-from charger and bus maintenance to safety protocols.

Carbon Accounting: In 2023, STA introduced a robust carbon accounting program to track, manage, and reduce emissions across its operations. These comprehensive efforts aim to support both local air quality improvements and global climate goals, while reinforcing STA's commitment to measurable, transparent sustainability progress.

Innovative Waste Reduction Programs: STA prioritizes tire performance, safety, and sustainability by retreading over 80% of its tires to extend their lifespan. When tires reach end-of-life, they're responsibly recycled-an initiative that saves roughly 200,000 gallons of oil each year while reducing waste and emissions. Industry Accolades: STA's Green Fleet strategy is earning national recognition for advancing sustainable transportation. It recently received the 'Go Yellow, Go Green' award from the National School Transportation Association and the Green Bus Fleet Award at the 2024 School Transportation News EXPO-affirming its leadership in clean fleet innovation.

"Our strategy isn't just about adopting the latest technology, it's about creating lasting change for the environment and the communities we serve," said Lane . "Our work is far from done, but we're proud of the steps we've taken to move the transportation industry in a greener direction."

To learn more about STA's commitment to a greener future and the latest sustainability solutions being implemented in districts around the country, visit: ridesta/services/sustainability-solutions .

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit .

