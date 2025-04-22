Creatd, Inc. To Acquire Air Charter Advisors In $3-$6 Million Stock Deal, Further Strengthening Its Aviation Portfolio Following The $8.3 Million Flyte Acquisition



Strategic Integration: Air Charter Advisors expands Flyte's global reach while advancing revenues within its AI-enabled aviation platform Deal Terms: Valued between $3–6 million; expected to close within 60 days

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD), a diversified holding company scaling growth through strategic acquisitions, has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Air Charter Advisors, Inc., a boutique private aviation firm based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The transaction follows Creatd's recent $8.3 million acquisition of Flyte (formerly Flewber Global, Inc.) and further solidifies its position as a leading consolidator of aviation assets. The deal will be executed through Flyte, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Creatd, and is expected to close following the completion of due diligence and definitive agreements.

Establishing the AI Infrastructure for the Future of Private Aviation

Flyte offers regional, domestic and international private air travel through its Flyte Luxe and Hops products. Through this acquisition, Flyte will expand its customer base and diversify its service offerings, while maintaining Air Charter Advisors as an independent operating entity within Creatd's broader aviation network.

Air Charter Advisors brings a complementary portfolio of services-including global jet charter, non-emergency air ambulance flights, and cargo charter services-along with longstanding relationships across corporate, government, and high-net-worth clientele. As part of the Flyte platform, Air Charter Advisors will gain access to Flyte's shared services infrastructure, including finance, compliance, IT, performance marketing, booking technology, and AI-powered optimization tools designed to drive efficiency and scale across operations.

“Air Charter Advisors is a strong cultural and strategic fit for Flyte,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte.“This is exactly the kind of integration Flyte was built for-we're not here to compete with great operators, we're here to empower them. By combining our AI-driven infrastructure with trusted teams like Adam's, we're building a shared services platform that relieves operators of operational burdens and creates something the private aviation market has never had: scale, efficiency, and service-together.”

“We've built Air Charter Advisors on a reputation for trust, reliability, and exceptional service,” said Adam Steiger, President of Air Charter Advisors.“Coming under the umbrella of Flyte and Creatd gives us access to world-class marketing and cutting-edge technology that supercharges our ability to scale. This collaboration empowers us to innovate faster, deliver an even better client experience, and help shape the future of private aviation.”

The LOI includes a 30-day exclusivity period and contemplates a transaction valued between $3-$6 million, subject to due diligence and customary closing conditions.

Accelerating Sector-Wide Integration

The deal is part of Creatd's broader strategy to bring together aviation companies with complementary capabilities and shared values. With Flyte as the anchor brand, the goal is to create a comprehensive aviation network powered by centralized infrastructure-spanning sales, booking, finance, regulatory, and technology services. This approach enables founder-led companies to thrive in a competitive landscape while reducing operational inefficiencies.

About Air Charter Advisors, Inc.

Air Charter Advisors is a global aviation firm specializing in private jet charter, aircraft management, and consulting. Based in Pennsylvania, the company has earned a loyal client base through its commitment to safety, discretion, and premium service.

About Flyte, Inc.

Flyte is a tech-forward aviation platform offering both regional and international private flight services. A subsidiary of Creatd, Inc., Flyte is pioneering a shared services model that supports high-growth operators with the infrastructure they need to scale.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) is a publicly traded investment firm acquiring and growing founder-led companies in aviation, media, and advisory services. Through its shared services model, Creatd enables its portfolio companies to scale efficiently, improve margins, and expand market reach.

