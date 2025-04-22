Eywa, A Building That Goes Beyond Sustainability Creating A Conscious Living Landmark For A Healthier Planet

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In the spotlight this World Earth Day, R.Evolution's Eywa continues to set a new standard for sustainable living, blending conscious design, modern innovation, and a deep connection to the natural world -p

With 22% of construction now complete, this luxury development has already received recognition for its sustainable design as the region's only WELL Platinum and LEED Platinum certified building

Dubai, UAE: Championing sustainability with its thoughtfully designed buildings, R.Evolution is marking World Earth Day in style by celebrating some recent achievements with its upcoming luxury residence, Eywa. This unique property stands out for its deep-rooted respect for the planet and is more than a showcase of sustainable design, reflecting a shift in how the community thinks, lives, and builds. The aim of the project was not only to minimise impact, but also to restore the environment and live in harmony with the people who inhabit it.

Scheduled for completion next year, the development embodies a conscious approach to modern living through its choice of materials, energy-efficient systems, and a remarkably low 3% construction waste record.

Eywa: A Sanctuary of Sustainable Luxury

Eywa is a visionary, ultra-luxury residential development by R.Evolution, crafted to redefine upscale living in Dubai with a dedicated focus on sustainability and community. Featuring 50 exclusive residences and two luxurious penthouses, Eywa showcases a captivating organic design inspired by the Tree of Life, seamlessly incorporating biophilic elements that deepen the bond between residents and nature.

Set for completion in 2026, Eywa proudly holds both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications, demonstrating its commitment to harmonising with the planet. The vision is further realised through advanced energy-efficient systems designed to reduce energy consumption by at least 40% compared to traditional buildings. Innovative additives in concrete and the use of post-tension slabs enhance structural integrity while significantly reducing metal usage.

Inside, residents enjoy exceptional air quality thanks to high-efficiency MERV 16 filtration systems, which remove 95% of airborne dust particles and 95% of allergens and mold spores. This ensures that the building not only promotes sustainable practices but also actively mitigates the harmful effects of pollution for its residents.

Holistic Approach:

Beyond structure, Eywa's sustainable philosophy is rooted in the belief that we are one with the Earth. Even in a modern metropolis like Dubai, the development encourages a deeper connection to nature, recognising that our wellbeing and longevity depend on the health of the world around us. Through a holistic design approach, every element has been considered both for performance, and for its ability to nourish mind, body, and soul.

Creating a deeply grounding and restorative living experience, Eywa features nature-integrated elements such as lush gardens, calming water features, and advanced systems that restructure and infuse the drinking water with light and positive energy. Drawing on ancient practices, the system employs magnets, quartz, amethyst, and vortex motion dynamics to reorganise water molecules, aligning them with the body's needs for better absorption. This process supports hydration, enhances overall vitality, and promotes harmony by optimising the water's structure for more effective utilisation by the body.

By aligning the water's negative charge with the blood's charge, mineral uptake and utilisation are improved, reducing waste and fostering balance. To deepen this connection, the water is also harmonised with sounds of love-positive music, prayers, and mantras-based on the work of Japanese scientist Dr. Masaru Emoto, who believed that water has memory and can carry positive energy. This harmonious symphony of sound resonates through the water, empowering it to carry and amplify love and positivity.

As residents immerse themselves in Eywa's living water, they are enveloped in a nourishing ocean of love and harmony-an experience that transcends the ordinary, elevates the spirit, and fosters profound wellbeing.

Channelling Ancient Wisdom for a Better Tomorrow:

With people spending nearly a third of their lives asleep, it's essential that living spaces do more than just shelter, but also promote wellbeing and longevity. Guided by experts in Vastu Shastra – an ancient Indian system of architecture that aligns spatial design with natural energy flow – Eywa is carefully crafted to harmonise its surroundings. Further enhancing the building's energy, 16 tonnes of crystals will be embedded throughout the property's structure, featuring 14 distinct varieties chosen for their individual properties, each contributing to a deeper connection between people and the planet.

Alex Zagrebelny, the Founder and CEO at R.Evolution, said, 'At R.Evolution, our vision is to create urban living that transcends luxury, creating a space where residents can reconnect with themselves and with nature. Our strategy is not only to take but also to give. By prioritising the preservation and regeneration of our natural environment, we aim to leave a positive legacy for our children and future generations.'

As Eywa continues to captivate the luxury real estate market, it stands as a shining example of what sustainable development can and should be. Through its thoughtful design, Eywa is stepping up to make a real difference, giving back to nature while emphasising that it's not just about where you live, but how you live.

About R.Evolution:R.Evolution is a pioneering real estate developer with over 25 years of experience, dedicated to crafting innovative, wellness-focused, and sustainable living spaces worldwide. With a portfolio encompassing over 2.5 million square feet completed and an additional 5 million square feet in development, R.Evolution merges ancient wisdom with modern technology to create homes that prioritize both luxury and environmental stewardship.

R's commitment to sustainability extends beyond architecture; it embodies a holistic vision that prioritizes environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and community well-being. By integrating eco-friendly materials, renewable energy sources, and sustainable practices into every project, the company strives to minimize its carbon footprint and promote a healthier planet. R.Evolution actively engages in initiatives that restore and regenerate natural ecosystems, ensuring that each development not only meets the needs of today but also contributes to a thriving future for generations to come.

R's vision is to redefine urban living by creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents while fostering a deeper connection with nature.

About Eywa:

Eywa is an award-winning ultra-luxury residential development by R.Evolution, recognized as the Best World's Property 2024 by the International Property Awards. Designed to set a new standard for sustainable living, Eywa features 50 exclusive apartments and two penthouses, each offering breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Inspired by the Tree of Life, Eywa harmoniously integrates biophilic design elements that foster a profound connection to nature, promoting overall well-being. The building is embedded with 3,355 natural crystals, strategically placed to enhance the flow of positive energy and create a harmonious living environment. As the first residential building in the region to achieve WiredScore Platinum pre-certification, Eywa exemplifies a commitment to modern living and connectivity.

Proudly holding both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications, Eywa showcases its dedication to sustainability through the use of premium, eco-friendly materials. Residents can indulge in an array of luxurious amenities, including private plunge pools, a library, gourmet restaurant, multiple pools, and a rejuvenating spa, all set against the tranquil backdrop of the Dubai Water Canal. Eywa is not just a residence; it is a sanctuary where luxury meets holistic living, ensuring a legacy of sustainability and community wellness for generations to come.