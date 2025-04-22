Burnley Appoint James Holroyd As CEO After Securing PL Promotion

MENAFN - IANS) Burnley, April 22 (IANS) Burnley Football Club has announced the appointment of James Holroyd as its new Chief Executive Officer, a day after the club enters an exciting era of transformation and growth following promotion to the Premier League.

The Clarets secured promotion to the top flight after their 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Monday.

James brings extensive strategic leadership experience in global sport, including 14 years at Manchester United where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Development Officer. There he played a central role in the club's record-breaking commercial success.

“I'm excited to be joining Burnley Football Club at such a pivotal time as we return to the Premier League. This is a club with a proud history and one of the most loyal, passionate fanbases in football.

"It's a privilege to serve a club that means so much to its supporters, and I'm looking forward to working with everyone involved to build on what's been achieved and shape an ambitious, exciting future together," said James.

Prior to joining Manchester United, James also spent 14 years at adidas driving business innovation for one of the world's most iconic sport brands.

James will take up the role this summer, reporting to Chairman Alan Pace, where he will lead Burnley's off-pitch ambitions including brand, commercial, innovation, fan engagement, and global growth.

Club Chairman Alan Pace added,“We are delighted to welcome James to the team.

"His track record speaks for itself, having been at the heart of some of the biggest commercial and cultural success stories in world football. But just as importantly, he shares our values, our hunger to innovate and our belief in football as a force for good.

"With James on board, we're ready to accelerate our ambition, turning vision into impact and purpose into progress, at every level of the club.”