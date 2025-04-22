403
US Health Secretary Plans to Ban Harmful Artificial Food Dyes
(MENAFN) Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to unveil a ban on certain artificial food colorings in the United States, based on an announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Kennedy intends to reveal the gradual elimination of synthetic dyes derived from petroleum, describing it as a "major step forward in the Administration's efforts to Make America Healthy Again."
Although no specific timelines for the changes have been provided, HHS confirmed that Kennedy will share additional information during a press conference scheduled for Tuesday.
These artificial dyes are commonly present in various food products, such as breakfast cereals, candy, snacks, and beverages. Concerns have been raised due to their potential link to neurological issues in some children.
While campaigning with Donald Trump last year, Kennedy made a public commitment to address the issue of artificial food colorings and ultra-processed foods.
He promised to take action on these matters once appointed to lead the top US health agency. This announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision earlier this year to ban Red Dye 3 from food and pharmaceuticals starting in 2027, after studies linked it to cancer in animals. California had already enacted a ban on the dye in 2023.
